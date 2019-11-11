Global Rapid Test Market (Services) Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Test Market (Services) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$7.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.4%. PCR-based, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 8.3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.4 Billion by the year 2025, PCR-based will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799491/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$261.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$221.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, PCR-based will reach a market size of US$378 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 11.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Ltd.; AsureQuality Ltd.; Bureau Veritas SA; Eurofins Scientific SE; Genetic ID NA, Inc.; Intertek Group PLC; Merieux NutriSciences Corporation; Microbac Laboratories, Inc.; Omic USA Inc.; Romer Labs, Inc.; SGS SA; Tuv Sud AG







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799491/?utm_source=PRN



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Rapid Test Market (Services) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Rapid Test Market (Services) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Rapid Test Market (Services) Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: PCR-based (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: PCR-based (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: PCR-based (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Immunoassay-based (Technology) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Immunoassay-based (Technology) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Immunoassay-based (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Chromatography-based (Technology) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Chromatography-based (Technology) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Chromatography-based (Technology) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Spectroscopy-based (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Spectroscopy-based (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Spectroscopy-based (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Meat & Seafood Products (Food Tested) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Meat & Seafood Products (Food Tested) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Meat & Seafood Products (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Dairy & Dairy Products (Food Tested) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Global Historic Demand

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Processed Foods (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Fruits & Vegetables (Food Tested) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Fruits & Vegetables (Food Tested) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Fruits & Vegetables (Food Tested) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Crops (Food Tested) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Crops (Food Tested) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Crops (Food Tested) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Region Wise Breakdown

of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Food Tested (Food Tested) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Pathogens (Contaminant) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Pathogens (Contaminant) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 36: Pathogens (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Meat Speciation (Contaminant) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Meat Speciation (Contaminant) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Meat Speciation (Contaminant) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: GMO (Contaminant) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: GMO (Contaminant) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 42: GMO (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Allergens (Contaminant) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Allergens (Contaminant) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 45: Allergens (Contaminant) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Pesticides (Contaminant) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Pesticides (Contaminant) Historic Market Perspective

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 48: Pesticides (Contaminant) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Mycotoxin (Contaminant) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Mycotoxin (Contaminant) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 51: Mycotoxin (Contaminant) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Other Contaminants (Contaminant) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 53: Other Contaminants (Contaminant) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 54: Other Contaminants (Contaminant) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 55: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 56: United States Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 57: United States Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: United States Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018

to 2025

Table 59: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in the United

States by Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 60: United States Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United States Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in the United

States by Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 63: United States Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 64: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 65: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Canadian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Canadian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to

2025

Table 68: Canadian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review by Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 70: Canadian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2018 to

2025

Table 71: Canadian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review by Contaminant in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2009,

2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 73: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Rapid Test

Market (Services) Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 74: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Japan in US$

Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 75: Japanese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 76: Japanese Market for Rapid Test Market (Services):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Market for Rapid Test Market (Services):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Analysis by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 82: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 83: Chinese Rapid Test Market (Services) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 84: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 85: Chinese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market by Food

Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period

2018-2025

Table 89: Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Rapid Test Market (Services) Market by

Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 91: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 95: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 96: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 97: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested:

2018-2025

Table 98: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant:

2018-2025

Table 101: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: European Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 103: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 104: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 105: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in France by

Food Tested: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in France by

Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Analysis by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 112: German Rapid Test Market (Services) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 113: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Germany: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 114: German Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 121: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 122: Italian Rapid Test Market (Services) Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 123: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Italian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2018-2025

Table 125: Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market by Food

Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Italian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period

2018-2025

Table 128: Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market by

Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Rapid

Test Market (Services) Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 131: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Rapid Test Market

(Services): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 135: United Kingdom Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Rapid Test Market

(Services): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: United Kingdom Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 139: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Analysis in

Spain in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 140: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Spain:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Spanish Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Spanish Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to

2025

Table 143: Spanish Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review by Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 144: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 145: Spanish Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2018 to

2025

Table 146: Spanish Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review by Contaminant in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 147: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Spain:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2009,

2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 148: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in US$ Million

in Russia by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 149: Russian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 150: Russian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Russian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018

to 2025

Table 152: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Russia by

Food Tested: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 153: Russian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Russian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2018

to 2025

Table 155: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Russia by

Contaminant: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Russian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 157: Rest of Europe Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 158: Rest of Europe Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 159: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 160: Rest of Europe Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested:

2018-2025

Table 161: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant:

2018-2025

Table 164: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 166: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 170: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 172: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Food Tested: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 178: Australian Rapid Test Market (Services) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 179: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Australia: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Australian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Australian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 183: Australian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Australian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 186: Australian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 187: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Analysis in

India in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 188: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in India:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2009-2017

Table 189: Indian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Indian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Indian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review by Food Tested in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 192: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Food Tested for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 193: Indian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Indian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Review by Contaminant in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Contaminant for 2009,

2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 196: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Technology for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: South Korean Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: South Korean Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 201: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 202: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: South Korean Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Distribution in South Korea by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 205: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in US$ Million by

Technology: 2018-2025

Table 206: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 207: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services)

Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS

2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rapid Test Market

(Services): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Food Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services)

Market Share Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Rapid Test Market

(Services): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Million by Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Contaminant for the Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Asia-Pacific Rapid Test Market (Services)

Market Share Analysis by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 214: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 215: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Latin America

in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 217: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Latin America in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 218: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services)

Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology:

2009-2017

Table 219: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Latin America:

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Food Tested for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Food Tested:

2009-2017

Table 222: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

by Food Tested: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 223: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Contaminant for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Contaminant:

2009-2017

Table 225: Latin American Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

by Contaminant: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 226: Argentinean Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 227: Argentinean Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 228: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Argentina:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 229: Argentinean Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Food Tested:

2018-2025

Table 230: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Food Tested: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 231: Argentinean Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Argentinean Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Contaminant:

2018-2025

Table 233: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Argentina in

US$ Million by Contaminant: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 234: Argentinean Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Share Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 235: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Technology:

2018-2025

Table 236: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2009-2017

Table 237: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Brazil by

Food Tested: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 240: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Analysis by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 241: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Brazil by

Contaminant: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 242: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 243: Brazilian Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Analysis by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 244: Mexican Rapid Test Market (Services) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2018-2025

Table 245: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Mexico: A

Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 246: Mexican Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Food

Tested for the Period 2018-2025

Table 248: Mexican Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Food Tested: 2009-2017

Table 249: Mexican Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Food Tested: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 250: Rapid Test Market (Services) Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Contaminant for the Period 2018-2025

Table 251: Mexican Rapid Test Market (Services) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Contaminant: 2009-2017

Table 252: Mexican Rapid Test Market (Services) Market Share

Breakdown by Contaminant: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799491/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

