Global Rat And Mouse Model Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Rat And Mouse Model Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Knockout, Knock-in), By Technology, By Service (Breeding, Rederivation), By Application (COVID-19, CVS), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global rat and mouse model market size is anticipated to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by the publisher. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Recent advancements in the field of genetic engineering including piggyBac technologies, Cas-CLOVER, and CRISPR/Cas9 facilitate researchers to develop immunodeficient rat models which can be used for human cell/tissue regeneration and transplants.



Key companies have leveraged advanced technologies such as machine learning, big data analytics, genome engineering tools, and next-generation sequencing technology to develop mouse and rat models with more human-like microbiomes, immune systems, and genetic backgrounds. For instance, models from the Jackson Laboratory reflect the genetic diversity showcased by the human population.



Market participants are focused to develop novel methods to certify that in vivo and in vitro testing complement each other. In this regard, an increase in the adoption rate of organoid systems has been observed. These systems guide engineering as well as enhance the use and selection of animal models. Moreover, the rise in utilization of mouse model in the analysis of SARS-CoV-2 infection in upper and lower respiratory tract infections drives the global market.



Rat And Mouse Model Market Report Highlights

The outbred model system generated the largest revenue amongst model type as outbred strains are genetically diverse and feature well-characterized, stable genetic variation which accurately reflects the genetic structure of human populations

Therefore, outbred strains such as the Diversity Outbred (DO) mice are used to analyze the genetic complexity behind cancer, autoimmune disorders, addiction, obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease

The CRISPR/Cas9 segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 as CRISPR/Cas9 can target any definite exons for exclusion or inclusion within an mRNA

Additionally, the use of the CRISPR/Cas9 system to generate the knockout mouse models simplifies the whole process and reduces the timeframe from 1-2 years to 6 months

The cryopreservation segment is expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period

The technique provides a fast and reliable procedure for archiving sperm and embryos of valuable mice strains

Cancer is the largest revenue-generating application segment as the mouse and human genomes are homologous. Thus, it provides a good tool for cancer research as well as for drug discovery

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies dominated the end-use segment in terms of revenue share in 2020. Rat and mice models are some of the most used animal models in drug discovery

Techniques such as CRISPR/Cas9, homologous recombination, and random transgenesis help the biotech and pharma companies to analyze hypotheses or to generate rat models for human diseases

Genetically engineered models play a vital role to assess and characterize target identification, disease pathology, and in vivo assessment of new molecular entities

Profitable opportunities offered by the developing nations and have attracted investments from global companies in the Asia Pacific region

region For instance, in July 2021 , ERS Genomics Limited signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Japan SLC. This provided the latter access to CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio offered by ERS Genomics

, ERS Genomics Limited signed a non-exclusive license agreement with Japan SLC. This provided the latter access to CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio offered by ERS Genomics As Japan SLC offers transgenic, hybrid, congenic, immunodeficient, inbred, and outbred animal models to research organizations; an addition of CRISPR/Cas9 technology will enhance its portfolio for rat and mouse models in Japan

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation

3.2 Rat & Mouse Model Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.3 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping



Chapter 4 Industry Outlook

4.1 Market Variable Analysis

4.1.1 Rise in adoption of personalized medicine and subsequent demand of rat & mouse models for precision medicine approaches

4.1.2 Application of genome editing tools for generation of rodent models

4.1.3 Increase in the number of research activities involving the use of rat and mouse models

4.1.4 Grants & investments

4.2 Market Restraint Analysis

4.2.1 Ethical issues pertaining to the use of animals for research

4.2.2 Rise in adoption of Zebrafish models for biomedical research

4.3 Market Opportunity Analysis

4.3.1 Rise in demand for humanized rat & mouse models

4.3.2 Utility of rat/mouse models to examine the pathogenesis of SARS-CoV-2

4.4 Market Challenge Analysis

4.4.1 Alternatives to Animal Testing

4.4.1.1 In Vitro Testing

4.4.1.2 Computer (in Silico) Modeling

4.4.2 Speculations regarding ban on animal testing



Chapter 5 Business Environment Analysis

5.1 SWOT Analysis; By factor (Political & Legal, Economic and Technological)

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 6 Competitive Analysis

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

6.1.1 Strategy Framework

6.1.2 Market Participant Categorization

6.1.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

6.2 Mergers and acquisitions

6.3 Partnerships

6.4 Agreements

6.5 Synergies, Collaborations, and other initiatives

6.5.1 Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 7 Type Business Analysis

7.1 Rat & Mouse Model Market: Type Movement Analysis

7.2 Knockout

7.2.1 Global Rat and mouse model Market for Knockout estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.3 Knock-in

7.3.1 Global Rat and mouse model Market for Knock-in estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.4 Outbred

7.4.1 Global Rat and mouse model Market for Outbred estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.5 Inbred

7.5.1 Global Rat and mouse model Market for Inbred estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Global Rat and mouse model Market for Others estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Technology Business Analysis

8.1 Rat & Mouse Model Market: Technology Movement Analysis

8.2 Nuclear transferase

8.2.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Nuclear transferase estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.3 Microinjection

8.3.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Microinjection estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.4 Embryonic stem cell

8.4.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Embryonic stem cell estimates And Forecast,2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.5 CRISPR/Cas9

8.5.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR CRISPR/Cas9 estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

8.6 Other Technologies

8.6.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Others estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 9 Service Business Analysis

9.1 Rat & Mouse Model Market: Service Movement Analysis

9.2 Cryopreservation

9.2.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Cryopreservation estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

9.3 Breeding

9.3.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Breeding estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

9.4 Rederivation

9.4.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Rederivation estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

9.5 Genetic testing

9.5.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Genetic testing estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

9.6 Quarantine depending

9.6.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Quarantine depending estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Others estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028



Chapter 10 Application Business Analysis

10.1 Rat & Mouse Model Market: Application Movement Analysis

10.2 Cardiovascular diseases

10.2.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Cardiovascular diseases Market estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

10.3 Genetic diseases

10.3.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Genetic diseases Market estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028

10.4 Cancer

10.4.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Cancer estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.5 Infectious diseases

10.5.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Infectious diseases estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.5.2 COVID-19

10.5.2.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR COVID-19 estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.5.3 Others

10.5.3.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Others estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.6 Transplantation

10.6.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Transplantation estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.7 Toxicology studies

10.7.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Toxicology studies estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

10.8 Others

10.8.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market FOR Others estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 11 End-use Business Analysis

11.1 Rat & Mouse Model Market: End Use Movement Analysis

11.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

11.2.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology companies estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

11.3 Academic and research facilities

11.3.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Academic and research facilities estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)

11.4 Contract Research & Manufacturing Organizations

11.4.1 Global Rat & Mouse Model Market for Contract research & manufacturing organizations estimates And Forecast, 2018 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 12 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 13 Company Profile

