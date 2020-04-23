Global Reaction Monitoring Industry

NEW YORK, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Reaction Monitoring market worldwide is projected to grow by US$524.2 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 5.4%. Spectroscopy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$738 Million by the year 2025, Spectroscopy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$24.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$24.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Spectroscopy will reach a market size of US$63.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$91 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

Horiba Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Setaram Instrumentation

Shimadzu Corporation

Waters Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Thanks to Increasing Drug Development Pipelines, Spectroscopy

Ranks as Largest Segment of Reaction Monitoring Market

Key Advances in Spectroscopy

Hyper Reaction Monitoring (HRM), a Label-Free Discovery

Proteomics Workflow

Global Competitor Market Shares

Reaction Monitoring Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Reaction Monitoring

Instrumental Techniques to Monitor Reactions

Real Time Reaction Monitoring with Spectroscopy in Polymer

Production

Reaction Chromatography

Principles of Chromatography

Reaction Calorimeters

X-ray Diffraction





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



BIO-RAD LABORATORIES

BRUKER CORPORATION

DANAHER CORPORATION

HITACHI HIGH-TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

HORIBA

MERCK & CO.

PERKINELMER

RESTEK CORPORATION

SETARAM INSTRUMENTATION

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

WATERS CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

