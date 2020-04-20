Global Ready-Mix Concrete Industry
Apr 20, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Ready-Mix Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$382.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Residential Building, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$343.1 Billion by the year 2025, Residential Building will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential Building will reach a market size of US$15 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$105.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- ACC Limited
- Barney & Dickenson Inc.
- Buzzi Unicem SpA
- CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.
- CRH plc
- Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete LLC
- HeidelbergCement AG
- Hanson UK
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- Livingston's Concrete Service Inc.
- Martin Marietta Materials Inc.
- Prism Cement Limited
- R.W. Sidley Inc.
- U.S. Concrete Inc.
- UltraTech Cement Ltd.
- Vicat SA
- Vulcan Materials Company
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market
Growth
Low Penetration Levels in Developing Markets Offers Ample Scope
Developed Regions Home to More Number of RMC Producers
Residential Construction Segment Dominates the RMC Market
Ready-Mix Concrete & Pricing
Aspects Associated with Ready Mix Concrete
At Production/Supply Point
At Manufacturer?s Point
High Degree of Competition - A Major Attribute of the Industry
Global Competitor Market Shares
Ready-Mix Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ACC Limited (India)
Barney & Dickenson, Inc. (USA)
Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy)
CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico)
CRH plc (Ireland)
Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete, LLC (USA)
HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)
Hanson UK (UK)
LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)
Livingston's Concrete Service, Inc. (USA)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (USA)
Prism Cement Limited (India)
R.W. Sidley, Inc. (USA)
U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USA)
UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)
Vicat SA (France)
Vulcan Materials Company (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction
Requirements
High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance
Concrete
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Ready-Mix Concrete Prospects Directly Linked to Global
Construction Activity
Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand for Construction
Materials
Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for
Construction Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 258
