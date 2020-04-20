Global Ready-Mix Concrete Industry

NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Ready-Mix Concrete market worldwide is projected to grow by US$382.5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Residential Building, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$343.1 Billion by the year 2025, Residential Building will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$13.3 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$11.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Residential Building will reach a market size of US$15 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$105.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ACC Limited

Barney & Dickenson Inc.

Buzzi Unicem SpA

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

CRH plc

Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete LLC

HeidelbergCement AG

Hanson UK

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

Livingston's Concrete Service Inc.

Concrete Service Inc. Martin Marietta Materials Inc.

Prism Cement Limited

R.W. Sidley Inc.

U.S. Concrete Inc.

UltraTech Cement Ltd.

Vicat SA

Vulcan Materials Company









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Developing Economies Dominate, Continue to Drive Future Market

Growth

Low Penetration Levels in Developing Markets Offers Ample Scope

Developed Regions Home to More Number of RMC Producers

Residential Construction Segment Dominates the RMC Market

Ready-Mix Concrete & Pricing

Aspects Associated with Ready Mix Concrete

At Production/Supply Point

At Manufacturer?s Point

High Degree of Competition - A Major Attribute of the Industry

Global Competitor Market Shares

Ready-Mix Concrete Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



ACC Limited (India)

Barney & Dickenson, Inc. (USA)

Buzzi Unicem SpA (Italy)

CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V. (Mexico)

CRH plc (Ireland)

Dillon Bros Ready Mix Concrete, LLC (USA)

HeidelbergCement AG (Germany)

Hanson UK (UK)

LafargeHolcim Ltd. (Switzerland)

Livingston's Concrete Service, Inc. (USA)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (USA)

Prism Cement Limited (India)

R.W. Sidley, Inc. (USA)

U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USA)

UltraTech Cement Ltd. (India)

Vicat SA (France)

Vulcan Materials Company (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Innovative Concrete Solutions Address Evolving Construction

Requirements

High Rise Building Projects Drive Demand for High Performance

Concrete

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Ready-Mix Concrete Prospects Directly Linked to Global

Construction Activity

Population Growth & Urbanization Drive Demand for Construction

Materials

Expanding Middle Class Population: Positive Opportunities for

Construction Industry





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Ready-Mix Concrete Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Ready-Mix Concrete Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Residential Building (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Residential Building (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Residential Building (Application) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Infrastructure (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Infrastructure (Application) Historic Demand Patterns

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Infrastructure (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Commercial Building (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Commercial Building (Application) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Commercial Building (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Industrial Utilities (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Industrial Utilities (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Industrial Utilities (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Ready-Mix Concrete Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 21: Canadian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ready-Mix

Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Japanese Ready-Mix Concrete Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 24: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Ready-Mix Concrete in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Ready-Mix Concrete Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Ready-Mix Concrete Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 30: European Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Ready-Mix Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 32: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 33: European Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Ready-Mix Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 35: French Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: German Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Ready-Mix Concrete in US$ Million

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Ready-Mix Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Ready-Mix Concrete Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Ready-Mix Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Spanish Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Ready-Mix Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Ready-Mix Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Ready-Mix Concrete Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Ready-Mix Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 63: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 66: Indian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 69: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Ready-Mix Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Ready-Mix Concrete Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Ready-Mix Concrete Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Ready-Mix Concrete Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Demand for Ready-Mix Concrete in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Ready-Mix Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 80: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Ready-Mix Concrete Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Ready-Mix Concrete Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Ready-Mix Concrete Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Ready-Mix Concrete Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 95: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 96: The Middle East Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Ready-Mix

Concrete in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Iranian Ready-Mix Concrete Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 99: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Ready-Mix Concrete Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 101: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Israel: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Demand for Ready-Mix Concrete in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 104: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Ready-Mix Concrete Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 108: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Ready-Mix Concrete Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Ready-Mix Concrete Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Ready-Mix Concrete Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Ready-Mix Concrete Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: Ready-Mix Concrete Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 258

