Global Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market 2019-2023 - Expansion in Retail Landscape / Fluctuating Prices of Corn / Competitive Landscape
Apr 19, 2019, 05:15 ET
The "Global Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The ready-to-eat popcorn market will register a CAGR of about 13% by 2023.
New product launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global ready-to-eat popcorn market. Manufacturers of ready-to-eat popcorn products are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products.
Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors operating in the global ready-to-eat popcorn market. A successful new product launch helps in increasing a vendor's revenue flow and expanding the consumer base. Furthermore, new product launches increase the market shares of players and offer them a competitive edge over rivals.
Market Overview
Expansion in retail landscape
The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector worldwide. Vendors operating in this market compete for limited shelf space in large retail stores. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel for nutritious and affordable food products.
Fluctuating prices of corn
Fluctuations in corn prices are a major challenge faced by popcorn manufacturers. The sudden rise or fall in corn prices from uncertain climatic conditions such as the damage triggered by El Nino will affect the profit margins of many corn-based foods manufacturers in the US. Such fluctuations and volatility in prices often create production problems and stoke the gap in demand and supply.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- Preface
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Market segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Savory - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Sweet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by product
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing prominence of private label brands
- Evolving taste preferences
- Packaging innovations
- Increase in strategic alliances
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Campbell Soup
- Conagra Brands, Inc.
- General Mills Inc.
- Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG
- PepsiCo, Inc.
- The Hershey Company
PART 14: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gbyxdz
SOURCE Research and Markets
