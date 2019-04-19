Global Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market 2019-2023 - Expansion in Retail Landscape / Fluctuating Prices of Corn / Competitive Landscape

DUBLIN, April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Ready-to-eat Popcorn Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ready-to-eat popcorn market will register a CAGR of about 13% by 2023.

New product launches by regional and international players contribute to the growth of the global ready-to-eat popcorn market. Manufacturers of ready-to-eat popcorn products are adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of these products.

Successful new product launches are expected to accelerate the growth of vendors operating in the global ready-to-eat popcorn market. A successful new product launch helps in increasing a vendor's revenue flow and expanding the consumer base. Furthermore, new product launches increase the market shares of players and offer them a competitive edge over rivals.

Market Overview

Expansion in retail landscape

The growing presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores is indicative of the proliferation of the organized retail sector worldwide. Vendors operating in this market compete for limited shelf space in large retail stores. Supermarkets constitute a major distribution channel for nutritious and affordable food products.

Fluctuating prices of corn

Fluctuations in corn prices are a major challenge faced by popcorn manufacturers. The sudden rise or fall in corn prices from uncertain climatic conditions such as the damage triggered by El Nino will affect the profit margins of many corn-based foods manufacturers in the US. Such fluctuations and volatility in prices often create production problems and stoke the gap in demand and supply.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Market segmentation by product

Comparison by product

Savory - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Sweet - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by product

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

- Market size and forecast 2018-2023 MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing prominence of private label brands

Evolving taste preferences

Packaging innovations

Increase in strategic alliances

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Campbell Soup

Conagra Brands, Inc.

General Mills Inc .

. Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG

PepsiCo, Inc.

The Hershey Company

PART 14: APPENDIX



