Global Real Estate Firm Harwood International Unveils Design Of Its Tallest Office Tower

As in all of Harwood's office buildings, the 360,000 RSF development will present many avant-garde amenities for its tenants as well as expand upon Harwood Hospitality Group's restaurant, café, and bar collection. Harwood No. 14 is slated to break ground this winter.

"We believe that the future tenants will appreciate the strong connections to the outside, with a big park-like terrace on level 12, the outdoor feeling in the lobby, and even two viewing balconies higher in the building," said Kengo Kuma of Kengo Kuma & Associates. "Fresh air and light are essential, and our connection to nature is more important than ever."

The design and architecture teams behind Harwood No. 14 are Dallas-based HDF (architect of record), Dallas-based Corgan (associate architect), and Tokyo-based starchitect Kengo Kuma & Associates (design architect). This will be Kuma's second office tower in the Harwood District. KKAA's first tower, the Rolex Building completed in 2018, won the "Best Office Project in the World" by Engineering News-Record magazine and was featured in a 50-minute documentary by NHK World News. The same world-class design and landscaping principles will be applied to Harwood No. 14.

"The design-build approach with which we have gone about bringing Harwood No. 14 together has been extremely dynamic and we are very proud of what these talented groups have successfully produced," said Oliver Barbier-Mueller, managing partner, Harwood International. "We are confident that this tower will exceed our tenants' expectations and add an iconic new addition to the Harwood District."

Harwood No. 14 will feature a grand motor court off Harry Hines, a monumental two-story lobby, a state-of-the-art fitness center with locker rooms and showers, and a highly flexible multi-purpose center that can be used for conferencing, catering, and curated events.

"We hope that the entry and arrival, even the daily life of the building, will be elevated because of its relationship to the outside," said Kuma. "We believe that the space can be elegant and enriched by simple things such as beautiful sunlight and materials. And with its openness, we believe that the building will be inviting."

There are currently 16 Harwood Hospitality Group concepts in various stages of design and construction, with three unique concepts slated to come online within the next few months. The ground level experience of Harwood No. 14 will hold approximately 16,000 square feet for restaurants and serve as an extension of Harwood No. 10's "La Rue Perdue," which includes Harwood Arms Pub, Japanese, and Pan-Asian concepts.

The Harwood District has earned one of the highest walk scores, enhanced with the newly opened direct connection to the 3.5-mile Katy Trail. Recent additions are Bleu Ciel, a 33-story condominium tower designed by Paris-based Jean-Michel Wilmotte and HDF and Harwood No. 10 designed by HDF. In addition, Harwood International has just topped out on a new 22-story boutique hotel within the District. The 19-city block District will continue to grow to include over 11 million square feet in office, retail, and residential development.

Founded in 1988, Harwood International is an international real estate firm with offices and developments in select niche markets including Beverly Hills, Dallas, Geneva, London's West End, Paris, and Zurich. Harwood is organized by four verticals: Leasing & Asset Management, Capital Markets, Development, and Hospitality. The company is recognized globally as a purveyor for building the finest developments in terms of design, location, and quality while creating cultural experiences within them that are beyond exceptional.

