Global Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report 2020: Top 50 Ranking Largest Real Estate Marketplaces and Classified Sites and Apps
Jun 23, 2021, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the new 2020 Real Estate Marketplaces Annual, a hefty 150+ page report, you will find:
- Top 50: Ranking the largest real estate marketplaces and classified sites and apps by visits globally
- Top 10: By revenues globally
- Industry trends: Brokerage/Classifieds hybrid model, full-service rental marketplaces, virtual tour proptech
- Company spotlights: CoStar, Navent, DomClick, REA Group and more.
- COVID-19 Effect: Property in the Pandemic: Are the changes permanent?
- Companies to Watch: Beike, Pacaso, IMyanmarHouse & ShweProperty
- And much more...
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Covid-19 and property: Will the pandemic change it all?
- Industry trends
- The brokerage-classified hybrid model is surging in Asia
- Can full-service rental marketplaces go mainstream?
- Finance is a complex opportunity for classified sites
- Online auctions and expos drive sales
- Virtual-tour proptech is prospering
- Company spotlights
- The Top 10 real estate marketplaces by revenue
- CoStar Group: Cements lead in rentals, eyes new deals
- DomClick: Bank-backed vertical is a financing first
- EQT: Private equity firm to challenge leadership in Italy
- Navent: LatAm specialist uses scale to build network
- Rightmove: Can the incumbent be dislodged?
- Elara Tech: REA Group takes control
- Square Yards: Growing in a fragmented Indian market
- Sahibinden: Market leader verticalizes with RealEstate360
- United States: 'One-stop shop' becomes the norm
- Companies to Watch
- Beike: Hybrid model creates new revenue leader
- Myanmar: Two verticals compete to lead frontier market
- Pacaso: Former Zillow execs launch new marketplace
- Top 50 real estate marketplaces and classifieds sites
- Global roundup of new tech and products
- Top real estate ad sites/apps by country
