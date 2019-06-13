NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Real-Time Bidding Market By Auction (Open Auction & Invitation-only Auction), By AD Format (RTB Image AD & RTB Video AD), By Application (Media & Entertainment, Games, E-commerce and Others), By Device, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024



Global real-time bidding market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 31.67% during the forecast period, growing from $ 5.79 billion in 2018 to $ 28.69 billion by 2024, on account of increasing proliferation of smartphones and high return on investments. Real-time bidding allows advertising inventory to be sold and bought on an effective per impression basis through auctions. More and more media, retail and e-commerce companies are investing in marketing solutions, thereby aiding the market. Companies are opting for digital marketing campaigns, as these companies can reach the targeted audience in short time. Moreover, marketing strategies such as real-time bidding allows monitoring of the effectiveness of the campaign without additional investment. However, issue of data leakage can inhibit market growth.



Real-time bidding market, globally, can be segmented based on auction type, AD format, application, device and region.On the basis of auction type, the market can be bifurcated into open auction and invitation-only auction.



Open auctions allow buyers to access the available inventories and bid accordingly.As more and more companies are opting for digital segment, publishers can get the best price for their inventory through open auction, contributing to the dominant share of the open auction type.



Image AD and Video AD Are the two AD formats being used in the market.Consumers are spending more time on watching online videos, which is aiding the video AD segment.



Real-time bidding finds application in media & entertainment, E-commerce, games, travel & luxury, mobile application, and others. media & entertainment and E-commerce companies are using real-time bidding in order to display personalized ads to individual users based on their activity, thereby further fueling the market.



Global real-time bidding market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa. Owing to huge smartphone user base, North America is expected to dominate global real-time bidding market during the forecast period.



Major players operating in global real-time bidding market include Google LLC, WPP PLC, Adobe Inc., Facebook, Inc., Criteo, Yandex N.V., Rubicon Project, Smaato Inc., Salesforce, PubMatic, Inc, etc. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. Adobe has introduced new updates to its Marketing Cloud solution, which allows the integration of adobe dynamic creative optimization feature into the cloud market solution.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast global real-time bidding market size.

• To classify and forecast global real-time bidding market based on auction type, AD format, application, device and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global real-time bidding market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global real-time bidding market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global real-time bidding market.

Some of the leading players in global real-time bidding market include Google LLC, WPP PLC, Adobe Inc., Facebook, Inc., Criteo, Yandex N.V., Rubicon Project, Smaato Inc., Salesforce, PubMatic, Inc.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated global real-time bidding market size by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• E-commerce companies

• Research organizations and consulting companies

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to real-time bidding market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global real-time bidding market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Auction Type:

o Open Auction

o Invitation-only Auction

• Market, by AD Format:

o RTB Image AD

o RTB Video AD

• Market, by Application:

o Media & Entertainment

o E-commerce

o Games

o Travel & Luxury

o Mobile Applications

o Others

• Market, by Device:

o Mobile

o Desktop

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

India

South Korea

o Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global real-time bidding market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



