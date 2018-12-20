Global Recliner Sofas Markets (2019-2023) by Retail Formats and Geography

The "Global Recliner Sofas Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recliner sofas market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.

The growing adoption of Augmented Reality for enabling recliner sofa sales will drive growth in the recliner sofas market. Technological advancements in the global furniture market have fostered strong demand for visual technologies in the selling process of recliner sofas. AR or Augmented Reality is a technology that is expected to gain prominence in the global recliner sofas market.

Key Players

  • Ashley Home Stores
  • Ekornes
  • La-Z-Boy
  • Man Wah Holdings
  • Steinhoff International Holdings

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMATS

  • Market segmentation by retail formats
  • Comparison by retail formats
  • Furniture and furnishing stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Other retailers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by retail formats

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: TRENDS

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Ashley Home Stores
  • Ekornes
  • La-Z-Boy
  • Man Wah Holdings
  • Steinhoff International Holdings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2qmcgn/global_recliner?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

