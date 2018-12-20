Global Recliner Sofas Markets (2019-2023) by Retail Formats and Geography

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Recliner Sofas Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recliner sofas market will register a CAGR of more than 7% by 2023.

The growing adoption of Augmented Reality for enabling recliner sofa sales will drive growth in the recliner sofas market. Technological advancements in the global furniture market have fostered strong demand for visual technologies in the selling process of recliner sofas. AR or Augmented Reality is a technology that is expected to gain prominence in the global recliner sofas market.

Key Players

Ashley Home Stores

Ekornes

La-Z-Boy

Man Wah Holdings

Steinhoff International Holdings

Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL FORMATS

Market segmentation by retail formats

Comparison by retail formats

Furniture and furnishing stores - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Hypermarkets - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

E-retailers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Other retailers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by retail formats

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: TRENDS



PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Home Stores

Ekornes

La-Z-Boy

Man Wah Holdings

Steinhoff International Holdings

