Global Recreational Boats Market Report 2021-2027: Opportunities in Innovation in Boat Engines and Integration of IoT & Sensor-Based Technologies

The recreational boats market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $54.9 billion by 2027



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the booming tourism industry, growing economic development, growing participation in boating activities, innovation in boat engines, and increasing disposable income.

These trends and the rising adoption of boating in Asian countries, including China, Japan, and Australia, offer manufacturers with new markets to capture over the forecast timespan. However, cyber-attacks & the intangible threat to the cruise industry, and high capital investment are expected to hinder the growth of this market to some extent.



The emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe and the imposition of lockdowns in European and Asian countries has impacted the recreational boats market. With the continuous increase in cases and suspension of boating activities, the industry is witnessing a disruption of production & value chain flows worldwide.

The reduced demand for outboard boats is attributed to stringent lockdowns in Italy, Germany, and the U.K., which are the major boating markets in Europe. As a result, citizens are spending on health-related products and essential commodities, limiting leisure activities.



Outboard boats are gaining popularity in the region for recreational activities, such as cruising, fishing, skin diving, swimming, and water skiing. The versatility, improved performance & reliability, and ease of use is spurring the demand for outboard-powered boats.

The increasing demand is due to the versatility offered by outboard-powered boats for optimal performance and minimizes the corrosion effects in saltwater by raising out when not in use, thereby increasing the engine life. Consumers in North America and Europe are emphasizing high-performance diesel outboard engines to meet the speed requirements.



Companies in the recreational boats market are focusing on designing boats up to 20 ft. with high power engines and advanced features. These trends allow manufacturers to meet the demand for small and low-cost boats from the consumer with low investment capability. The newly developed small boats offer more power in less space with consumer benefits and less spending.



Companies Mentioned

Groupe Beneteau ( France )

) Brunswick Corporation (U.S.)

Marine Products Corporation (U.S.)

Carnival Corporation & plc (U.S.)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (U.S.)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (U.S.)

MCBC Holdings Inc. (U.S.)

Malibu Boats Inc. (U.S.)

Grand Banks Yachts Ltd. ( Singapore )

) Porter Inc. (U.S.)

Grady-White Boats Inc. (U.S.)

Maverick Boat Group Inc. (U.S.)

Correct Craft (U.S.)

Baja Marine (U.S.)

(U.S.) Pacific Asian Enterprises (U.S.)

Albemarle Boats (U.S.)

Yamaha Motors Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Sunseeker International Limited (U.K.).

