Global Recreational Vehicle Market Outlook and Forecast Report 2020-2025 Featuring Prominent Players - Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, REV Group

DUBLIN, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Recreational Vehicle Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global recreational vehicle market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the period 2019-2025.

The global recreational vehicle market size to reach $42 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow on account of the increasing demand for camping and outdoor recreational activities in the millennial population, especially in the US. In the US, the number of active camp households increased by 1.4 million in 2018. The growing number of active campers is contributing to the demand for RVs. The commercial usage of RV is on the rise. The rental facilities are boosting the growth of the market. The growth in peer-to-peer rental services is also influencing the popularity among millennials, which are increasingly seeking rental services.

The recreational vehicle market research report includes a detailed segmentation by Product, application, and geography. The towable recreational vehicle market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2025. Towable RVs are more prevalent in North America than in Europe. The shipment accounted for 89% of the total shipments in North America in 2019. Travel trailers are the most popular towable segment. Consumers mostly prefer them as they are the most inexpensive. They are cheaper and more straightforward than motorhomes and are also available in a wide range of designs, sizes, and prices.

Motorhomes are available in three varieties - Class A, Class B, and Class C. The Class A segment is one of the most common motorized RVs. It accounted for over 40% of the global motorhome revenue in 2019. Class B motorhomes accounted for over 12% of the worldwide motorhome revenue in 2019, and the segment is witnessing the fastest growth. They are typically more affordable to maintain and have better fuel economy than larger counterparts. The class C segment is expected to reach over $13 billion by 2025. Class C combines the best features of both Class A and B into a more versatile and affordable mid-size motorhome. Class A motorized are expected to continue to dominate in terms of revenue, contributing approx. 50% of the global recreational vehicle market share in 2019.

Private ownership of RV has been dominating the shipments; however, the market scenario is changing rapidly. The commercial usage of RV is growing substantially in rental agencies and businesses. The growth in online rental websites and applications has further eased the process of renting, boosting the demand in the tech-savvy millennial population. North America also dominated the commercial sales in 2019 and is likely to dominate during the forecast period. The US is the largest commercial RV market across the globe, which is primarily dominated by rental agencies.

The RV ownership reached nine million in 2019. The rapid rise in ownership indicates a resurgent interest in the RV lifestyle. With an increasing number of millennials embracing this lifestyle, the demand is expected to further boost during the forecast period. About 38% of the 40 million recreational vehicle owners in the US are millennials. The rise in camping trailers & activities is a major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Low entry barriers characterize the global recreational vehicle market, and it is intensely competitive with the presence of several manufacturers selling products that compete directly through product features. Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago Industries, and REV Group are some of the key vendors operating in the market. The competition is based upon price, design, value, quality, insurance coverage, and service. North America constitutes the largest RV market globally, with US brands dominating the global RV industry. Low entry barriers result in numerous existing and potential RV manufacturing competitors.



Prominent Vendors

Thor Industries

Forest River

Winnebago Industries

REV Group

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Of Covid-19 On RV Industry



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Popularity Of RV Rental Services

8.2 Introduction Of Smart & Autonomous Technology

8.3 Lithium Battery & Solar Technology



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Demand For Adventure Camping

9.2 Millennials Influencing RV Market

9.3 High Cost Saving Opportunities



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Low Penetration In Underdeveloped Markets

10.2 Stringent Government Regulations



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast: Revenue & Shipments

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 By Product Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Revenue

12.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Volume

12.3 Market Overview



13 Towable RV

13.1 Market Size & Forecast

13.2 Market By Geography

13.3 Travel Trailers

13.4 Fifth Wheel Trailers

13.5 Folding & Pop-Up Trailers

13.6 Sports Utility Trailers/Toy Haulers



14 Motorhomes

14.1 Market Size & Forecast: Revenue & Shipments

14.2 Market By Geography: Revenue & Shipments

14.3 Class A Motorhomes

14.4 Class B Motorhomes

14.5 Class C Motorhomes



15 By End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Volume

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Commercial

15.4 Private



16 By Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Revenue

16.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine By Shipments

16.3 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Thor Industries

Forest River

Winnebago Industries

REV Group

Other Prominent Vendors

Adria Mobil

Auto-Trail

Dethleffs

Gulf Stream Coach

Knaus Tabbert

Nexus RV

Rapido Group

Rimor

Tiffin Motorhomes

Triple E Recreational Vehicles

Bailey of Bristol

Auto-sleepers

Fendt Caravan

Giottiline

Oliver Travels

Phoenix USA RV

RV Custom Coach

Pleasure-way

Roadtrek

Adventurer LP Manufacturer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3u4im

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

