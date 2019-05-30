Global Recruitment (Staffing) Market Industry Analysis & Outlook 2019-2023 with Profiles of Adecco, Randstad, Manpower and Recruit Group

DUBLIN, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Recruitment (Staffing) Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Recruitment is defined as a process of searching employees for an organization. The process involved in this includes conducting job analysis, sourcing the talent, and screening of talents. The recruitment/staffing market is bifurcated into two segments; general and professional recruitment, both of which can be further classified into temporary and permanent staffing.



Demographic trends largely affect the staffing market that grows as the labor force supply increases. A change in demographic transition can become a factor in dampening economic expansion and GDP growth, which in turn would cause a decline in the global recruitment market. The global recruitment market will be driven by factors such as declining rate of unemployment, increasing use of mobile platforms, rising industrial production, and increased volume of mergers and acquisitions in the industry.



Staffing/recruiting sales are highly correlated with gross domestic product (GDP). As GDP expands, so does recruiting market. The market is trending with new business environment, rises in foreign born workers, rising staffing index, VMS & MSO usage, high demand for skilled and professional workers and accelerating job opening and hires. However, the market growth will be hindered by decline in labor force participation, ageing workforce and declining number of unemployed per job openings.



The report offers an in-depth analysis of the global recruitment market. It also covers the regional aspect of the market. The report profiles Adecco SA, Randstad Holding NV, Manpower Group and Recruit Group.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Recruitment

1.2 Recruitment Process

1.3 Types of Recruitment

1.4 Recruitment Market Segmentation



2. Global Recruitment Market Analysis

2.1 Global Recruitment Market by Value

2.2 Global Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

2.4 Global Recruitment Market by Type

2.5 Global Recruitment Market by Region

2.6 Global Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

2.7 Global Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 North America

3.1.1 The US Recruitment Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

3.1.4 The US Recruitment Market by Segments

3.1.5 The US Temporary Recruitment Market by Value

3.1.6 The US Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

3.1.7 The US Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

3.1.8 The US Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.9 The US Temporary Recruitment Market by Segments

3.1.10 Canada's Recruitment Market by Value

3.1.11 Canada's Recruitment Market Forecast by Value

3.1.12 Canada's Temporary Recruitment Market by Volume

3.1.13 Canada's Temporary Recruitment Market Forecast by Volume

3.1.14 Canada's GDP Growth & Unemployment Forecast

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Volume of Mergers & Acquisitions

4.1.2 Declining Rate of Unemployment

4.1.3 Growth of Industrial Production

4.2.4 Increasing Use of Mobile Platforms

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Budding New Business Environment

4.2.2 Rise in Foreign Born Workers in the US

4.2.3 Rising Staffing Index

4.2.4 Increasing Share of Full-Time Employment

4.2.5 Accelerating Job Opening and Hires

4.2.6 Skilled Workers and Professional Demand

4.2.7 VMS and MSP Usage

4.2.8 Increasing Spending on Recruitment Process Outsourcing

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Declining Labor Force Participation

4.3.2 Ageing Workforce

4.3.3 Declining Number of Unemployed per Job Openings in the US



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Recruitment Market Share by Company

5.1.2 Recruitment Firms Comparison by Regional Exposure

5.1.3 Revenue and Market Cap Comparison

5.2 Regional Market



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Adecco Group

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Randstad Holding NV

6.3 Manpower Group

6.4 Recruit Group



