Global Reed Sensor Market 2019-2027 - Proliferation of Consumer Electronics, IoT and Connected Devices Propelling the Demands

DUBLIN, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reed Sensor Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Contact Position, and Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Reed Sensor market is accounted to US$ 765.07 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 1,473.33 Mn by 2027.

The definition of reed sensor over the years has evolved to incorporate further complicated hybrid ecosystem of personal computers, mobile devices, laptops, servers, virtual endpoints and infrastructure comprising both public and private clouds. Owing to this transformation, the organizations across the globe are showcasing a keen interest in advanced Types catering to their security demands for extensively virtualized environments. Furthermore, the widespread implementation of IoT across the value chain has also increased the threat of cybersecurity contributing to the global growth of reed sensor market globally.



A key trend which will predominantly impact the Reed Sensor market in a coming year is Sensors for autonomous vehicles. Steady progress in the development of autonomous vehicles is being witnessed with some of the renowned car manufacturers collaborating with the technology leaders for it to be conceptualized. Autonomous vehicles have evolved on the platform built by ADAS.



Companies like Ford, General Motors, Nissan, Tesla, Mercedes, Honda, and other major manufacturers have been investing billions of dollars in the research & development of these cars. Also, technology giants like Apple, IBM, and Intel have further collaborated with the leading auto manufacturers to remain competitive.



In the next few years, it is anticipated that autonomous cars would hit the roads and be commercialized. One of the key enabling technologies required in the autonomous vehicles is the presence of sensor fusion, whose function would be of integrating data from an array of sensors to make quick and appropriate decisions.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Reed Sensor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 Pest Analysis



5. Reed Sensor Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Proliferation Of Consumer Electronics, Iot And Connected Devices Propelling The Demands For Reed Sensor

5.1.2 Increasing Automation Integrations In The Highly Prominent Manufacturing Sector Worldwide

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Ease Of A Availability Of Alternative Electro-Magnetic Switches

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Emerging Integrations Of Consumer Electronics In The Automotive Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Sensors For Autonomous Vehicles

5.5 Impact Analysis Of Drivers And Restraints



6. Reed Sensor - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Reed Sensor Market Overview

6.2 Global Reed Sensor Market Forecast And Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning



7. Global Reed Sensor Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Reed Sensor Breakdown, By Type, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Proximity Sensor

7.4 Level Sensor

7.5 Speed Sensor

7.6 Flow Sensor

7.7 Others



8. Reed Sensor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Contact Position

8.1 Overview

8.2 Reed Sensor Market Breakdown, By Contact Position, 2018 & 2027

8.3 Form A

8.4 Form B

8.5 Form C

8.6 Form D

8.7 Others



9. Reed Sensor Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Application

9.1 Overview

9.2 Reed Sensor Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027

9.3 Automotive & Transportation Market

9.4 Security & Safety Market

9.5 Medical Market

9.6 Consumer Electronics Market

9.7 Telecommunications Market

9.8 Others Market



10. Reed Sensor Market - Geographical Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Bimba Manufacturing Company

Coto Technology

Littelfuse Inc.

Pic Gmbh

Pickering Electronics Ltd

Rmcip

Smc Corporation

Standex Electronics Inc.

Stg-Germany Group

Zhejiang Xurui Electronic Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hv4gh0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

