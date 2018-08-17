Global Refractometers Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are KRSS Optronic, Ametek, Atago, Mettler Toledo, Misco Refractometer & Thermo Fisher Scientific
The "Global Refractometers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Refractometers Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of portable and benchtop refractometers.
One trend affecting this market is growing popularity of temperature control refractometers. Temperature is an important factor influencing the accuracy of refractometer measurement readings and is also the largest source of error in measurement.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the rising importance of food quality. Refractometers are being increasingly used in the food and beverage industry to determine the quality and purity of raw materials and end products.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the lack of skilled representatives, technicians, and laboratory staff. Refractometers require skilled technicians and laboratory staff to analyze samples with complex molecular components like pharmaceutical drugs and food and beverages.
Key vendors
- KRSS Optronic
- AMETEK
- ATAGO
- METTLER TOLEDO
- MISCO Refractometer
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Portable - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Benchtop - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Food and beverage industry
- Pharmaceutical industry
- Others
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing popularity of temperature control refractometers
- Increasing presence of automatic refractometers
- Increasing Brix measurement through refractometers
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bklmvk/global?w=5
