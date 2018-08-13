NEW YORK, August 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Refractometers







A refractometer is an instrument that measures the amount of light refracted when it moves from the air into a sample. Food and beverage companies use refractometers to measure samples of seed oils, soybean oils, syrups, dairy products, edible oils, coffee extracts, confections, starch, milk, teas, jams, and soft drinks.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Refractometers Market to grow at a CAGR of 8.38% during the period 2018-2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the refractometers market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of portable and benchtop refractometers.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• EMEA



• APAC







Technavio's report, global refractometers market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• KRüSS Optronic



• AMETEK



• ATAGO



• METTLER TOLEDO



• MISCO Refractometer



• Thermo Fisher Scientific







Market driver



• Rising importance of food quality



Market challenge



• Lack of skilled representatives, technicians, and laboratory staff



Market trend



• Growing popularity of temperature control refractometers



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







