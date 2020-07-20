Global Refractories Industry

NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refractories estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the period 2020-2027.Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.9% CAGR to reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithics & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.9% share of the global Refractories market.





The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Refractories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 336-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

HarbisonWalker International

Imerys

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Magnezit Group

MINTEQ International, Inc.

Refratechnik Group

RHI Magnesita N.V.

SEEIF Ceramic, a.s.

Shinagawa Refractories

Vesuvius plc



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Key Factors Determining Growth in Refractories Market

Select Key Trends in the Global Refractory Market

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Regional Outlook

Current and Future Analysis

Volume Demand

Value Sales

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Global Competitor Market Shares

Refractories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Large Scale Renewable Energy Developments to Affect Refractories

Cement Industry to Provide Stable Market

Iron and Steel - the Major Demand Generator for Refractories

Refractory Usage Levels to Drop

Monolithics Expected to Outshine Bricks and Shapes

Non-Ferrous Applications to Spearhead Growth in Refractories

Market

India Takes Over the Growth Mantle from China

Customization of Refractories Catches On

A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers

Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises

TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS

Prelude

Prelude

Advancements in Material Technology

Stellar Materials' Single Formulation for Any Installation Method

Anti-Hydration MgO-CaO

Advancements in Engineering

Researchers Explore Usage of Nanomaterials in Refractory Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 105

