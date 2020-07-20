Global Refractories Industry
Global Refractories Market to Reach US$25.2 Billion by the Year 2027
Jul 20, 2020, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refractories estimated at US$23.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$25.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.3% over the period 2020-2027.Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 0.9% CAGR to reach US$14 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithics & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 1.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 42.9% share of the global Refractories market.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Accounts for Over 27.1% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 2.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Refractories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.14% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.7% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0% and 0.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 336-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- HarbisonWalker International
- Imerys
- Krosaki Harima Corporation
- Magnezit Group
- MINTEQ International, Inc.
- Refratechnik Group
- RHI Magnesita N.V.
- SEEIF Ceramic, a.s.
- Shinagawa Refractories
- Vesuvius plc
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Key Factors Determining Growth in Refractories Market
Select Key Trends in the Global Refractory Market
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Regional Outlook
Current and Future Analysis
Volume Demand
Value Sales
Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism
Global Competitor Market Shares
Refractories Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Acera Technology (USA)
Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd. (South Korea)
HarbisonWalker International (USA)
Imerys (France)
Krosaki Harima Corporation (Japan)
Magnezit Group (Russia)
MINTEQ International, Inc. (USA)
Refratechnik Group (Germany)
RHI Magnesita N.V. (Austria)
Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)
SEEIF Ceramic, a.s. (Czech Republic)
Shinagawa Refractories Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Vesuvius plc (UK)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Large Scale Renewable Energy Developments to Affect Refractories
Cement Industry to Provide Stable Market
Iron and Steel - the Major Demand Generator for Refractories
Refractory Usage Levels to Drop
Monolithics Expected to Outshine Bricks and Shapes
Non-Ferrous Applications to Spearhead Growth in Refractories
Market
India Takes Over the Growth Mantle from China
Customization of Refractories Catches On
A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers
Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises
TECHNOLOGICAL DEVELOPMENTS
Prelude
Prelude
Advancements in Material Technology
Stellar Materials' Single Formulation for Any Installation Method
Anti-Hydration MgO-CaO
Advancements in Engineering
Researchers Explore Usage of Nanomaterials in Refractory Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Refractories Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Refractories Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Refractories Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Bricks & Shapes (Form) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Bricks & Shapes (Form) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Bricks & Shapes (Form) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Monolithics & Others (Form) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Monolithics & Others (Form) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Monolithics & Others (Form) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Clay Refractories (Material) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Clay Refractories (Material) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Clay Refractories (Material) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Non-Clay Refractories (Material) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Non-Clay Refractories (Material) Market Historic
Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Non-Clay Refractories (Material) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Refractories Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 16: United States Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Refractories Market in the United States by Form:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 18: United States Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Refractories Market in the United States in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 20: Refractories Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Refractories Historic Market Review by Form
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Refractories Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 25: Canadian Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 26: Refractories Market in Canada: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 27: Canadian Refractories Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 28: Japanese Market for Refractories: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 29: Refractories Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 30: Japanese Refractories Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Japanese Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 32: Refractories Demand Patterns in Japan in US$ Million
by Material: 2012-2019
Table 33: Japanese Refractories Market Share in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 34: Chinese Refractories Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 35: Refractories Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 36: Chinese Refractories Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 37: Chinese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refractories Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 38: Refractories Historic Demand Scenario in China in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 39: Chinese Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Refractories Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2020 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: European Refractories Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 41: Refractories Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 42: European Refractories Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: European Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 44: Refractories Market in Europe in US$ Million by Form:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 45: European Refractories Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 46: Refractories Demand Potential in Europe in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 47: European Refractories Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 48: Refractories Market in Europe : Breakdown of Sales by
Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
FRANCE
Table 49: Refractories Market in France by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 50: French Refractories Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 51: French Refractories Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 52: Refractories Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in France in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 53: French Refractories Market: Historic Review in US$
Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: French Refractories Market Share Shift by Material:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 55: Refractories Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 56: German Refractories Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 57: German Refractories Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: German Refractories Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 59: Refractories Market in Germany: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: German Refractories Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 61: Italian Refractories Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Refractories Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 63: Italian Refractories Market by Form: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Italian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refractories Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 65: Refractories Historic Demand Scenario in Italy in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 66: Italian Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 67: United Kingdom Market for Refractories: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 68: Refractories Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: United Kingdom Refractories Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: United Kingdom Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 71: Refractories Demand Patterns in the United Kingdom in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 72: United Kingdom Refractories Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 73: Spanish Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Spanish Refractories Historic Market Review by Form
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 75: Refractories Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 76: Spanish Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 77: Refractories Market in Spain: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 78: Spanish Refractories Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 79: Russian Refractories Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Refractories Market in Russia by Form: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 81: Russian Refractories Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Refractories Market in Russia in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 83: Refractories Historic Demand Patterns in Russia in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 84: Russian Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 85: Rest of Europe Refractories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 86: Refractories Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 87: Rest of Europe Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: Refractories Demand Potential in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 89: Rest of Europe Refractories Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 90: Refractories Market in Rest of Europe: Breakdown of
Sales by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 91: Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 92: Refractories Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Refractories Market in Asia-Pacific by Form:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 95: Asia-Pacific Refractories Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: Refractories Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Refractories Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 100: Refractories Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 101: Australian Refractories Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 102: Australian Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 103: Australian Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 104: Refractories Market in Australia: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Australian Refractories Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 106: Indian Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Indian Refractories Historic Market Review by Form
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 108: Refractories Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 109: Indian Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 110: Refractories Market in India: Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 111: Indian Refractories Market Shares in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 112: Refractories Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 113: South Korean Refractories Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 114: Refractories Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: Refractories Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 116: South Korean Refractories Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 117: Refractories Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 118: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Refractories: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Refractories Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Share
Analysis by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 122: Refractories Demand Patterns in Rest of Asia-Pacific
in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Refractories Market Share in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 124: Latin American Refractories Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 125: Refractories Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Latin American Refractories Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 127: Latin American Refractories Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Refractories Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 129: Latin American Refractories Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 130: Latin American Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refractories Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 131: Refractories Historic Demand Scenario in Latin
America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 132: Latin American Refractories Market Share Breakdown
by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 133: Argentinean Refractories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 134: Refractories Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 135: Argentinean Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 136: Refractories Demand Potential in Argentina in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 137: Argentinean Refractories Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 138: Refractories Market in Argentina: Breakdown of Sales
by Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
BRAZIL
Table 139: Refractories Market in Brazil by Form: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Brazilian Refractories Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 141: Brazilian Refractories Market Share Analysis by
Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Refractories Recent Past, Current & Future Market
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 143: Brazilian Refractories Market: Historic Review in
US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Brazilian Refractories Market Share Shift by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 145: Refractories Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 146: Mexican Refractories Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 147: Mexican Refractories Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Mexican Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 149: Refractories Market in Mexico: Historic Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Mexican Refractories Market Share Distribution by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 151: Rest of Latin America Refractories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 152: Refractories Market in Rest of Latin America by
Form: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 153: Rest of Latin America Refractories Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Refractories Market in Rest of Latin America in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 155: Refractories Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Refractories Market Share
Breakdown by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 157: The Middle East Refractories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 158: Refractories Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 159: The Middle East Refractories Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: The Middle East Refractories Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 161: The Middle East Refractories Historic Market by Form
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 162: Refractories Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 163: The Middle East Refractories Market in US$ Million
by Material: 2020-2027
Table 164: Refractories Market in the Middle East: Historic
Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the period 2012-2019
Table 165: The Middle East Refractories Market Shares in
Percentages by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 166: Iranian Market for Refractories: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form for the Period
2020-2027
Table 167: Refractories Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2012-2019
Table 168: Iranian Refractories Market Share Analysis by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 169: Iranian Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 170: Refractories Demand Patterns in Iran in US$ Million
by Material: 2012-2019
Table 171: Iranian Refractories Market Share in Percentages by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 172: Israeli Refractories Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Form: 2020-2027
Table 173: Refractories Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Form: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 174: Israeli Refractories Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 175: Refractories Demand Potential in Israel in US$
Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 176: Israeli Refractories Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 177: Refractories Market in Israel: Breakdown of Sales by
Material for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 178: Saudi Arabian Refractories Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Form for the Period 2020-2027
Table 179: Refractories Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 180: Saudi Arabian Refractories Market by Form:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Refractories Market in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 182: Refractories Historic Demand Scenario in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 184: Refractories Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 185: United Arab Emirates Refractories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 186: Refractories Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Refractories Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Material for the Period 2020-2027
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Refractories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 189: Refractories Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 190: Refractories Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Rest of Middle East Refractories Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Form: 2012-2019
Table 192: Rest of Middle East Refractories Market Share
Breakdown by Form: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Rest of Middle East Refractories Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Material: 2020-2027
Table 194: Refractories Market in Rest of Middle East: Historic
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Material for the Period
2012-2019
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Refractories Market Share
Distribution by Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 196: African Refractories Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Refractories Market in Africa by Form: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 198: African Refractories Market Share Breakdown by Form:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Refractories Market in Africa in US$ Million by
Material: 2020-2027
Table 200: Refractories Historic Demand Patterns in Africa in
US$ Million by Material: 2012-2019
Table 201: African Refractories Market Share Breakdown by
Material: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 105
