Global Refractories Industry Analysis, 2019-2023, Featuring RHI Magnesita, Vesuvius, IFGL Refractories, Imerys, Morgan Advanced Materials, and Minerals Technologies

DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Refractories Market (by Form Type, Application & Region): Insights, Trends and Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refractories market value is forecasted to reach US$56.7 billion in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%, for the period spanning from 2018 to 2023.

The factors such as rising demand for electric arc furnace steel, accelerating economic growth, escalating construction expenditure, rapid urbanization and increasing household consumption expenditure are expected to drive the market. However, the growth of the industry would be challenged by increasing raw material prices and the presence of stringent regulations. A few notable trends include growing demand for neutral refractories, recycling of refractory materials, increasing consolidation of market players and escalating Indian refractory products exports volume.



On the basis of form, refractory can be classified into shaped & unshaped. While on the basis of chemical composition, it is segmented into acidic, neutral and basic refractories. And, on the basis of product type, it is classified into clay and non-clay refractories. Presently, the un-shaped segment accounted for the larger market share, owing to increasing demand for plastic refractories in maintenance of blast furnace top-hole, plugging tubers, as linings for all kinds of heating furnace, soaking pit furnace, annealing furnace & sintering furnace along with high incorporation of additives during combustion process in furnaces or converters for the steel and glass production in South-Asian economies.



The fastest-growing regional market is Asia-Pacific due to improving economic conditions and growing private construction operations in Australia & India. China represents one of the largest markets and is already well-penetrated at developed market levels.



Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global refractories market, segmented on the basis of form types i.e. Shaped & Un-shaped and Applications i.e. Steel, Energy & Cement, Non-ferrous Metals and others.

The major regional markets ( Asia-Pacific , Europe , and North America ) have been analyzed along with country coverage of China , India , the US & Canada .

, , and ) have been analyzed along with country coverage of , , the US & . The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. RHI Magnesita N.V., Vesuvius PLC, IFGL Refractories Ltd., Imerys S.A., Morgan Advanced Materials PLC, and Minerals Technologies Inc. are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Classification

1.3 End Users and Applications

1.4 Manufacturing Process

1.5 Supply Chain



2. Global Refractories Market Analysis

2.1 Global Refractories Market Value Forecast

2.2 Global Refractories Market Value by Form Types

2.2.1 Global Unshaped Refractories Market Value Forecast

2.2.2 Global Shaped Refractories Market Value Forecast

2.3 Global Refractories Market Value by Applications

2.3.1 Global Steel Refractories Market Value Forecast

2.3.2 Global Energy and Chemicals Refractories Market Value Forecast

2.3.3 Global Non-ferrous Metal Refractories Market Value Forecast

2.4 Global Refractories Market Value by Region

2.5 Global Refractories Market Volume Forecast

2.6 Global Refractories Market Volume by Region



3. Regional Refractories Market Analysis

3.1 Asia-Pacific

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Electric Arc Furnace Steel

4.1.2 Accelerating Economic Growth

4.1.3 Escalating Construction Expenditure

4.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

4.1.5 Increasing Household Consumption Expenditure

4.2 Key Trends and Developments

4.2.1 Growing Demand for Neutral Refractories

4.2.2 Recycling of Refractory Materials

4.2.3 Increasing Consolidation of Market Players

4.2.4 Escalating Indian Refractory Products Exports Volume

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Increasing Raw Material Prices

4.3.2 Presence of Stringent Regulations



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Refractories Market

5.1.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison

5.1.2 Key Players - Revenue Comparison

5.1.3 Key Players - Market Cap Comparison

5.1.4 Key Players - Research & Development Expenditure Comparison

5.1.5 Key Players - Glass Refractories Market Share Comparison

5.2 India Refractories Market

5.2.1 Key Players - Market Share Comparison



6. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Business Strategies)

6.1 RHI Magnesita N.V.

6.2 Vesuvius PLC

6.3 IFGL Refractories Ltd.

6.4 Imerys S.A.

6.5 Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

6.6 Minerals Technologies Inc.



