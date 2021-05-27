FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 20; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 3594 Companies: 175– Players covered include AFINOX Srl; Ahmet Yar Sogutma Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS; AHT Cooling Systems GmbH; AJ Baker & Sons Pty Ltd.; ARNEG SpA; Beverage-Air Corporation; Colcab (Pty) Ltd.; ColdKit; Epta SpA; Hill PHOENIX, Inc.; Hoshizaki America; Hussmann Corporation; Ian Boer Refrigeration Pty Ltd; IARP SpA; ISA SpA; Koxka Technologies SL; Lennox International, Inc.; Nakano Refrigerators Co., Ltd; Shandong Xiaoya Retail Equipment Co., Ltd.; Carrier Kältetechnik Deutschland GmbH; Vestfrost A/S; Viessmann Limited; Williams Refrigeration; Zero Zone, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Plug-In, Remote-Operated); Construction (Vertical, Horizontal, Hybrid); End-Use (Retail Food & Beverages, Food Services) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Refrigerated Display Cases Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2026

Refrigerated Display Cases (RDCs) are refrigeration devices, especially developed to display cum store frozen or/and chilled food products. RDCs represent vital fixtures in retail outlets such as grocery stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, food service establishments, restaurants, hotels, and gas stations. In the food and beverage end-use sector, the commercial food service market comprising hotels, restaurants and caterers, is emerging into a potent demand driver for RDCs. Few of the factors driving demand in this end-use sector include growing awareness over the importance of visual merchandising as a cost effective way to boost retail sales and its role in encouraging impulse buying among customers; large and ever-growing network of food retailing stores; rising consumer disposable incomes, growing spends on packaged and prepared foods and seismic lifestyle changes encouraging consumption of frozen food products. Also driving market growth are continuous technology developments which are encouraging equipment replacements and upgrades. Stricter food-safety regulations and quality standards are also driving up the commercial value of advanced RDC models that can preserve food hygienically at specified conditions without microbial or other types of contamination.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Refrigerated Display Cases estimated at US$7.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period. Plug-In, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$6.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Remote-Operated segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Plug-in refrigerated display cases represent the fastest growing product type in the global refrigerated display cases market, with the lower capital expenditure driving widespread adoption of the systems among smaller and mid-sized outlets who have limited budgets. Plug-in RDCs enable faster installation, besides being easier to move about within the store, thereby giving store owners the freedom to change floor plans as per convenience or the latest retail market trends.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

The Refrigerated Display Cases market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 4.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR. More

