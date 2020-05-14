Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Industry to 2025: Focus on Medical Imaging Systems, Operating Equipment & Surgical Devices, and Other Products

DUBLIN, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Refurbished Medical Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global refurbished medical equipment market reached a value of US$ 7.6 Billion in 2019. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 12.7 Billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of around 9% during 2020-2025.



The increasing privatization of the healthcare sector, along with the growing requirement for low-cost medical services, is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising geriatric population are also providing a boost to the market growth.



Healthcare centers are increasingly opting for alternatives to procure inexpensive medical equipment to offer a wide variety of affordable treatment services to their patients without compromising on the quality.



Additionally, the expanding population base suffering from critical ailments across the globe, such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is also augmenting the market growth. Also, there is widespread adoption of refurbished equipment by private hospitals in the emerging nations owing to budget constraints.



Moreover, the integration of devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and extensive efforts by both government and non-governmental organizations (NGO) to make quality healthcare facilities accessible to all, are also projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being AGITO Medical, Block Imaging, Everx Pty Ltd, GE Healthcare, Integrity Medical Systems, Radiology Oncology Systems, Radmedical, Siemens Healthineers AG, Soma Technology Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global refurbished medical equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global refurbished medical equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Refurbished Medical Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Medical Imaging Systems

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

6.1.2.1 Computed Tomography Systems

6.1.2.2 MRI Systems

6.1.2.3 X-ray, C-arm & Radiography Equipment

6.1.2.4 Ultrasound Systems

6.1.2.5 Mammography Equipment

6.1.2.6 Ultrasound Systems

6.1.2.7 Nuclear Medicine Devices

6.1.2.8 Others

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Operating Equipment and Surgical Devices

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Anesthesia Machines and Agent Monitors

6.2.2.2 Endoscopes and Microscopes

6.2.2.3 X-ray, C-arm & Radiography Equipment

6.2.2.4 Vascular Closure Devices

6.2.2.5 Electrosurgical Units

6.2.2.6 Altherectomy Devices

6.2.2.7 Others

6.2.3 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Major Types

6.3.2.1 Patient Monitoring Devices

6.3.2.2 Defibrillators

6.3.2.3 Coagulation Analyzers

6.3.2.4 Neurology Equipment

6.3.2.5 Endoscopy Equipment

6.3.2.6 Others

6.3.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Diagnostic Imaging Systems

7.2 Minimally Invasive Devices

7.3 Biotechnology Instruments

7.4 Others



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.2 Diagnostic Centers

8.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centres

8.4 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



AGITO Medical

Block Imaging

Everx Pty. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

Integrity Medical Systems

Radiology Oncology Systems

Radmedical

Siemens Healthineers AG

Soma Technology Inc.

