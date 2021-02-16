Global Regenerative Medicine Deals Directory 2020: Company A-Z, Headline Value, Stage of Development at Signing, Deal Component Type, Specific Therapy Target & Technology Type

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1300 Regenerative Medicine deals including cell therapy, organ regeneration, stem cells and tissue regeneration partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Regenerative Medicine partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Regenerative Medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Regenerative Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Regenerative Medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Regenerative Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



Key benefits



Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Regenerative Medicine deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Regenerative Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Regenerative Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Regenerative Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Regenerative Medicine dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Regenerative Medicine deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Regenerative Medicine deals

Access to Regenerative Medicine contract documents

Leading Regenerative Medicine deals by value since 2014

Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers since 2014

In Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Trends in Regenerative Medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Regenerative Medicine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers

2.4. Regenerative Medicine partnering by deal type

2.5. Regenerative Medicine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Regenerative Medicine partnering

2.6.1 Regenerative Medicine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Regenerative Medicine deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Regenerative Medicine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Regenerative Medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 Leading Regenerative Medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Regenerative Medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active Regenerative Medicine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 Regenerative Medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Regenerative Medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 Regenerative Medicine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 Regenerative Medicine deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 Regenerative Medicine deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 Regenerative Medicine deals by deal type

Appendix 4 Regenerative Medicine deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 Deal type definitions



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrffjj

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

