Global Regenerative Medicine Market Size to Grow by USD 28.67 Bn | Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases to boost market growth | Technavio

Technology - Cell and tissue-based and Gene therapy

Geography - North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)

For more insights on YOY and CAGR, Read our latest Sample Report

Vendor Insights

The Global Regenerative Medicine Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Cook Group Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Johnson and Johnson

Medtronic Plc

Merck and Co. Inc.

Mesoblast Ltd.

MiMedx Group Inc.

Novartis AG

Nuvasive Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Smith and Nephew plc

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vericel Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read our Sample Report.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will account for 45 percent of market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for regenerative therapies. The market in this region will grow more slowly than the market in other regions.

Over the forecast period, the rising frequency of chronic and acute disorders would aid the expansion of the regenerative medicines market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the Global Regenerative Medicine Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with a detailed analysis of the top regions. Download Detailed Sample Report.

Key Segment Analysis

The cell and tissue-based sector will gain considerable market share in regenerative medicines. Individuals who can afford pricey therapies and are hoping for a lasting and particular solution for a sickness choose cell and tissue-based therapies. Moreover, the cell and tissue-based therapy segment is expected to grow due to the approval of numerous novel tissue-engineered regenerative medicine products and firms' increased focus on R&D to create new cell and tissue-based therapies throughout the projected period.

View Sample Report: to know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years.

Key Market Dynamics:

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the key drivers fueling the regenerative medicines market growth. One of the important regenerative medicines market trends boosting market expansion is the growing number of clinical trials. However, one of the constraints restricting the growth of the regenerative medicines market is the uncertainty of regulatory approval.

Download Sample Report for highlights on Parent Market and Value Chain Analysis.

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

Do reach out to our analysts for more customized reports as per your requirements. Speak to our Analyst now!

Related Reports:

Respiratory Drugs Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Predictive Presymptomatic Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Regenerative Medicines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.57% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 28.67 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 13.07 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 45% Key consumer countries US, Germany, UK, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Cook Group Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., Integra LifeSciences Corp., Johnson and Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Merck and Co. Inc., Mesoblast Ltd., MiMedx Group Inc., Novartis AG, Nuvasive Inc., Organogenesis Inc., Smith and Nephew plc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vericel Corp., and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Technology

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

5.3 Cell and tissue-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cell and tissue-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cell and tissue-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cell and tissue-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cell and tissue-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Gene therapy - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Gene therapy - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 58: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 78: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 79: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 80: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 81: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 82: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 83: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 84: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 AbbVie Inc.

Exhibit 85: AbbVie Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 86: AbbVie Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 87: AbbVie Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 88: Baxter International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 89: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 90: Baxter International Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 91: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 92: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Becton Dickinson and Co.

and Co. Exhibit 93: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 94: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 95: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key news

and Co. - Key news

Exhibit 96: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 97: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.6 Cook Group Inc.

Exhibit 98: Cook Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Cook Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Cook Group Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Integra LifeSciences Corp.

Exhibit 101: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 102: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 103: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 104: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 105: Integra LifeSciences Corp. - Segment focus

10.8 Medtronic Plc

Exhibit 106: Medtronic Plc - Overview



Exhibit 107: Medtronic Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Medtronic Plc - Key news



Exhibit 109: Medtronic Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Medtronic Plc - Segment focus

10.9 Merck and Co. Inc.

Exhibit 111: Merck and Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Merck and Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Merck and Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Merck and Co. Inc. - Segment focus

10.10 Organogenesis Inc.

Exhibit 116: Organogenesis Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 117: Organogenesis Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Organogenesis Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Smith and Nephew plc

Exhibit 119: Smith and Nephew plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: Smith and Nephew plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Smith and Nephew plc - Key news



Exhibit 122: Smith and Nephew plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Smith and Nephew plc - Segment focus

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Exhibit 124: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 127: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 129: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 130: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 131: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 132: Research methodology



Exhibit 133: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 134: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 135: List of abbreviations

About Us:

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio