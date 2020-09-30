Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Report 2014-2020: Access to Cell Therapy, Organ Regeneration, Stem Cells and Tissue Regeneration Partnering Deals and Terms

DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014 to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the regenerative medicine including cell therapy, organ regeneration, stem cells and tissue regeneration partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.



The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter Regenerative Medicine partnering deals. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



This report provides details of the latest Regenerative Medicine agreements announced in the life sciences since 2014.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Regenerative Medicine deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Regenerative Medicine partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Regenerative Medicine deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Regenerative Medicine partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Regenerative Medicine dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 1100 online deal records of actual Regenerative Medicine deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Regenerative Medicine partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Regenerative Medicine partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Regenerative Medicine technologies and products.



Key benefits



Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Regenerative Medicine deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Analysis of the structure of Regenerative Medicine agreements with numerous real life case studies

Detailed access to actual Regenerative Medicine contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

Identify most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers since 2014

Insight into terms included in a Regenerative Medicine partnering agreement, with real world examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

In Global Regenerative Medicine Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2020, the available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Regenerative Medicine dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Regenerative Medicine partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers

2.4. Regenerative Medicine partnering by deal type

2.5. Regenerative Medicine partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Regenerative Medicine partnering

2.6.1 Regenerative Medicine partnering headline values

2.6.2 Regenerative Medicine deal upfront payments7

2.6.3 Regenerative Medicine deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Regenerative Medicine royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Regenerative Medicine deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Regenerative Medicine deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Regenerative Medicine dealmakers

4.3. Most active Regenerative Medicine partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Regenerative Medicine contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Regenerative Medicine contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Regenerative Medicine dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Regenerative Medicine deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Regenerative Medicine deals by stage of development

Appendix 3 - Regenerative Medicine deals by deal type

Appendix 4 - Regenerative Medicine deals by therapy area



