Global Reinsurance Providers Market Report (2020 to 2030) - COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - The "Reinsurance Providers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global reinsurance providers market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



The global reinsurance providers market is expected to grow from $438 billion in 2019 to $438.9 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.3%. The low growth is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2021 and reach $554.2 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the reinsurance providers? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Reinsurance Providers market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider reinsurance providers market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The reinsurance providers market section of the report gives context. It compares the reinsurance providers market with other segments of the insurance(providers, brokers and re-insurers) market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, reinsurance providers indicators comparison.

Western Europe was the largest region in the global reinsurance providers market, accounting for 39% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global reinsurance providers market. South America was the smallest region in the global reinsurance providers market.



Cyber reinsurance is growing in demand with increasing incidents of internet frauds and cyber risk. Cyber insurance is becoming popular due to high cyber risk factor involved in banking and information technology industries, which are susceptible to data breaches and internet frauds. In 2015, cyber related fraud costs were estimated to be around $500 billion and are expected to reach $2 trillion by 2019.



The reinsurance providers market consists of sales of reinsurance by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that assume all or part of the risk of existing insurance policies originally underwritten by other insurance providers (direct insurance carriers). Reinsurance providers invest premiums collected from insurance providers to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. The size of the market is based on the value of the premiums reinsured.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Reinsurance Providers Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Reinsurance Providers Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Reinsurance Providers Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Reinsurance Providers Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Reinsurance Providers Market Trends And Strategies



8. Reinsurance Providers Market Size And Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.2.2. Restraints On The Market

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

8.3.2. Restraints On The Market



9. Reinsurance Providers Market Regional Analysis

9.1. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

9.2. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

9.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



10. Reinsurance Providers Market Segmentation

10.1. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.2. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Mode, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

10.4. Global Reinsurance Providers Market, Segmentation By Organization Location, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



11. Reinsurance Providers Market Metrics

11.1. Reinsurance Providers Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global

11.2. Per Capita Average Reinsurance Providers Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global



12. Asia-Pacific Reinsurance Providers Market



13. Western Europe Reinsurance Providers Market



14. Eastern Europe Reinsurance Providers Market



15. North America Reinsurance Providers Market



16. South America Reinsurance Providers Market



17. Middle East Reinsurance Providers Market



18. Africa Reinsurance Providers Market



19. Reinsurance Providers Market Competitive Landscape

19.1. Competitive Market Overview

19.2. Market Shares

19.3. Company Profiles

19.3.1. AXA

19.3.1.1. Company Overview

19.3.1.2. Products And Services

19.3.1.3. Strategy

19.3.1.4. Financial Performance

19.3.2. Swiss Re

19.3.2.1. Company Overview

19.3.2.2. Products And Services

19.3.2.3. Strategy

19.3.2.4. Financial Performance

19.3.3. Munich Re

19.3.3.1. Company Overview

19.3.3.2. Products And Services

19.3.3.3. Strategy

19.3.3.4. Financial Performance

19.3.4. Hannover Re

19.3.4.1. Company Overview

19.3.4.2. Products And Services

19.3.4.3. Strategy

19.3.4.4. Financial Performance

19.3.5. SCOR SE

19.3.5.1. Company Overview

19.3.5.2. Products And Services

19.3.5.3. Strategy

19.3.5.4. Financial Performance



20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Reinsurance Providers Market



21. Market Background: Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market

21.1. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Characteristics

21.2. Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global

21.3. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

21.4. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

21.5. Global Insurance(Providers, Brokers and Re-Insurers) Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)



22. Recommendations

22.1. Global Reinsurance Providers Market In 2023- Growth Countries

22.2. Global Reinsurance Providers Market In 2023- Growth Segments

22.3. Global Reinsurance Providers Market In 2023- Growth Strategies



23. Appendix

23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report

23.2. Abbreviations

23.3. Currencies

23.4. Research Inquiries

23.5. About the Publisher



24. Copyright And Disclaimer



Companies Mentioned



AXA

Swiss Re

Munich Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE



