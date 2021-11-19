Global Release Coatings Market (2020 to 2025) - APAC Estimated to be the Fastest-Growing Market for Release Coating

DUBLIN, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Release Coatings Market by Material (Silicone, Non-Silicone), Formulation (Solvent-based, Solventless, Emulsions), Release Liner, Application (Labels, Tapes, Hygiene, Industrial, Medical, Food Bakery) and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global release coatings market is estimated to be USD 157 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 225 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.5%, between 2020 to 2025.



The rising awareness of health, increase consumer spending, growth of e-commerce, and increase of women workforce and the key factors driving sectors such as packaging, hygiene, consumer products, cosmetics, households, retails, and pharmaceuticals. The growth of these sectors determines the growth of applications in the release coating such as the labels, tapes, hygiene, industrial, medical, food bakery, and others, which includes graphics and envelope. Some of these sectors, such as label and hygiene, are growing in double digits in developing markets like India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and other South East Asian countries.



Non-silicone release coating: the fastest-growing type of release coating in the material segment



The increasing environmental regulations are restraining the growth of silicone release coating in North America and Europe, while lenient regulatory standards in the APAC drives the silicone release coating to grow faster than other regions. The strict regulatory standards are driving the non-silicone release coating to register the fastest growth in the material segment during the forecast period.



Hygiene applications is the fastest growing application in the release coating market



Increasing penetration of hygiene products such as baby diapers, sanitary napkins, and adult incontinence products in the developing countries and increased consumption of premium hygiene products in the developed countries is expected to drive the global release coating market during the forecast period. The growing awareness, increasing consumer spending, and growth of e-commerce are the factors that are driving the hygiene application in the release coating market.



APAC estimated to be the fastest-growing market for release coating



Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for release coating. This high growth is associated with the increasing penetration of hygiene products in the APAC countries. China is projected to be the largest market for release coating in APAC, followed by Japan. India, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, and Malaysia are other major countries contributing to the growth of the release coating market in the region. The growing pharmaceutical, retail, consumer goods, cosmetics, and household segments in the region drive the packaging industry, and with it, the label application grows, which holds the largest share in the APAC release coating market.



The semiconductor industry in the region is anticipated to pick growth with the increasing adoption of disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and 5G during the forecast period. This growth drives the demands of tapes application in the release coating market. Countries such as Taiwan, China, Japan, and South Korea are the front runners in this upcoming development.



The release coatings market is expected to decline amid the COVID-19 pandemic



The impact of COVID-19 has been severe, with the release coating market estimated to decline by 15.4% in 2020 in terms of value. End-use applications such as hygiene and medical are estimated to register positive growth in 2020 due to panic buying of hygiene products at the start of COVID-19 and the increased medical attention in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the other end-use applications in the release coating market are estimated to register negative growth due to factors such as lockdown, supply chain disruption, and decline in consumer spending affecting end-use industries such as packaging, electrical & electronics, logistics, hygiene & personal care, consumer goods, and retail.



