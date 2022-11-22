Global Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market Report 2022-2027: Stringent Emission Norms and Standards Enforced by North American and European Governments Driving Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market by Component (Hardware, Software and Service), Fuel Type (Petrol and Diesel), Different Pollutants (Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide, Nitrogen Oxide) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global remote automotive exhaust sensing market was valued at USD 61 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 147 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.78%

The rise in demand for remote automotive exhaust sensing systems is also attributed to increasing government environmental policy windows are opening for wider adoption of zero-emission light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles and awareness among consumers about air pollution caused by combustion of fuels in vehicles.

Services Offering: The segment expected to account for the largest share of remote automotive exhaust sensing market by 2027

The services segment is expected to account for the largest market share (~62%) in 2027. The companies offer their remote automotive exhaust sensing system for rent/lease for these collaborations. For instance, in September 2020, Opus Group AB (Opus RSE), as a part of the TRUE initiative, launched a vehicle emissions testing program in Warsaw, Poland. Under this program, data for real-world NOx emissions of 150,000 vehicles will be monitored.

Also, the effectiveness of the Euro 6d regulation at controlling real-world emissions of vehicles will be tested. For monitoring vehicles, Opus RSD5000 was used on a rental base. The system rent and charges for the data are based on the number of vehicles scanned by the remote sensing device. Together, these features are expected to drive the market growth for services offering.

RoW: To grow at second highest CAGR in 2027

RoW is expected to grow at highest CAGR of 15.6% of the remote automotive exhaust sensing market in 2027. The governments of the regions are taking the utmost initiative to enhance the air quality by measuring exhaust pollutants from vehicles. The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) has initiated this process and is expected to start in winter 2022.

Moreover, the Dubai Roads & Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police have carried out a similar initiative to vehicle emission survey to measure on-road emissions. The Iran government has taken initiatives and deployed a crossroad remote sensing system to measure vehicle pollutants from passenger cars, light commercial vehicles such as vans and pickup trucks, and heavy-duty vehicles.

The growing initiatives by governments in the Middle East & Africa region are expected to spur the growth of the remote automotive exhaust sensing market in the near future in the region.

Competitive landscape

The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the remote automotive exhaust sensing market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The remote automotive exhaust sensing market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Opus Group AB (Sweden), Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (US), Doppler Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Anhui Baolong Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Korea Environment Corporation (South Korea), and Hangzhou Chunlai Technology Co., Ltd. (China).

Premium Insights

Government Initiatives in Developing Countries for Emission Reduction to Drive Market Growth

Services Segment to Witness Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Hold Largest Market Share in 2027

to Hold Largest Market Share in 2027 China to Record Highest CAGR in Global Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market During Forecast Period

Market Overview

Drivers

Stringent Emission Norms and Standards Enforced by North American and European Governments

Awareness Among Consumers About Vehicle Pollution

Restraints

Inability to Perform in Harsh Weather Conditions

Opportunities

Government Initiatives in Developing Countries for Emission Reduction

Challenges

Limited Access to Vehicle Registration Data and Inconsistency in Number Plate Designs

Supply Chain Analysis

Remote Automotive Exhaust Sensing Market: Ecosystem

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets for Market Players

Key Technology Trends

Laser-Based Technology

Ndir/Nduv

Case Studies

Beams of Light Measure Car Emissions and Cameras Film License Plates

Heat Deployed Edar System in Ontario

Opus Rse Offered Efficient Solution for Identifying Emissions from Heavy-Duty Trucks in Denmark

Heat Performed Remote Sensing Emissions Testing Campaign in Belgium

Company Profiles

Key Players

Opus Group Ab

Hager Environmental & Atmospheric Technologies (Heat)

Doppler Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Anhui Baolong Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd.

Korea Environment Corporation (K-Eco)

Hangzhou Chunlai Technology Co., Ltd.

Other Players

University of Denver

California Air Resources Board (Carb)

