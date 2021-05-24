Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market Report 2021-2025 with Impacts of COVID-19 on Telehealth Markets with Focus on Devices and Services
This new edition of the report addresses the impact of COVID-19 on telehealth markets, including both devices and services. Includes COVID-19 Impact, COVID-19 Recovery Year Estimates, the result of detailed analysis of secondary information and conversations with vendors.
The base year is 2020, with forecasts provided for each year through 2025. The market was evaluated via a combination of disease prevalence trends, population trends, device innovations, federal and industry standards and regulations, global penetration, economic influences and other macro and micro indicators.
The global patient monitoring and telehealth market has continued its expansion in both the institutional and home segments of the health market with the United States and many European countries at the forefront of implementation.
Market numbers discussed in this report are focused on the global patient monitoring and telehealth market with special market coverage of the specific regions and countries.
This report provides a range of coverage in the consumer-grade segment and on-demand telehealth services. In recent years, the consumer segment has become an undeniable segment of this industry and many professional-grade device manufacturers have had to change product design and marketing efforts to reach this new opportunity for growth.
The segments largely affected by the consumer device market are glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, fetal and pregnancy monitors, pulse oximeters, sleep apnea devices, weight monitoring devices and other similar areas of product offering.
This market specifically includes equipment and devices with wireless and remote technologies, patient data processing applications and features, applications that transfer patient monitoring results to electronic medical records (EMRs) and services for patient monitoring by third-party providers. This does not include EMR applications and equipment.
Basic and manual patient monitoring devices are also not included. Among products not included are obsolete glucose monitors that are not equipped to be part of a system to forward data to a telehealth record and standard hospital patient monitoring equipment that does not forward data to a central station. Many of these older devices can no longer be purchased from the manufacturer directly and are often purchased as a refurbished item.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
- Introduction
- Scope and Methodology
- Markets by Component
- Equipment and Devices
- Services
- Markets by End-users
- Markets by Region
- Market Summary
- Competitors
Chapter 2: Introduction to Remote Monitoring & Telehealth Markets
- Industry Overview
- End-users
- The Impact of Population, Life Expectancy and Healthcare Efficiency
- Population Trends
- Increasing Life Expectancy and the Demand for Advanced Healthcare Delivery Options
- Healthcare Efficiency
- Barriers to Telehealth Implementation
- Telehealth Security: Hacking Threats
- Physician and Health Professional Survey Results
- Physician Statistics
- Survey Scope
- Survey Results
- Unique Opportunities in Telehealth/Telemedicine
- Mental Health Assessment Through Telemedicine
- Telehealth in Schools
- COVID-19 Efforts and Changes
- Emergency Use Authorizations for Medical Devices - COVID-19 Related
- Industry Reaction to COVID-19
Chapter 3: Advanced Monitoring & Telehealth Products and Technologies
- Overview
- New Technologies
- Wireless Technologies
- Wearable Medical Devices
- Smartphones in Healthcare
- Remote Monitoring
- Recent Technology Patents
- Telehealth Clinical Trials
- Applications by Disease State
- The Burden of Chronic Disease
- Death: The Ultimate Consequence of Chronic Disease
- Challenges in Detecting Sepsis
- Emr (Ehr) Data Transfer Applications and Equipment
- The Electronic Medical/Health Record
- Physician-Based/Ambulatory Emr/Ehr Services
- Hospital-Based Emr/Ehr Services
- Cloud-Based Mobile Healthcare
- Cloud Connectivity and Compatibility
- Technology Achievements
- Implantable Medical Devices
- Technology for Drug Adherence, Targeted Delivery, and Monitoring
- Using Technology to Address Behavioral Health
- Managing Obesity with Telemedicine
- Mobile Medical Applications and Patient Monitoring
- Smart Beds
- 3M's Acelity Kinetic Concepts Advanced Wound Monitoring Technology
- Nanobots in Medicine
- Telehealth Presence Growing in Traditional Retail Outlets
- Best Buy
- Amazon
- Apple
Chapter 4: Telehealth Regulation and Reimbursement
Chapter 5: Market Segments by Component
Chapter 6: Markets by World Region
Chapter 7: Patient Monitoring & Telehealth Market Leaders
- Abbott
- Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd.
- Amazon
- Amd Global Telemedicine, Inc.
- American Well Corporation (Amwell)
- Apple
- Athena Gtx, Inc.
- Avita Corporation
- Baxter International
- Biomedix
- Biotronik Se & Co. Kg
- Boston Scientific
- Cardiomedix, Inc.
- Compumedics
- Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd.
- Dexcom
- Drager
- Edevice Sa
- Eko Devices, Inc.
- GE Healthcare
- Geacom
- General Devices (Gd)
- Globalmed Group LLC
- Honeywell International, Inc.
- Insulet
- Lifescan
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic
- Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Nihon Kohden
- Notal Vision
- Omron
- Osi Systems, Inc.
- Philips
- Remote Medical International
- Roche
- Swymed, Inc.
- Teladoc Health
- Thinklabs
- Tytocare, Ltd.
- Vsee Lab, Inc.
