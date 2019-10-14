Global Remote Patient Monitoring Systems Industry
Oct 14, 2019, 18:20 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote Patient Monitoring Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$958.1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 13.8%. Vital Sign Monitors, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 15.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$475.4 Million by the year 2025, Vital Sign Monitors will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 14.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$36.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$46 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Vital Sign Monitors will reach a market size of US$44.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 13.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$167.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Biotronik SE & Co. KG; F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG; Intel Corporation; Johnson & Johnson; Koninklijke Philips NV; Medtronic of Canada Ltd.; Philips Healthcare; Robert Bosch GmbH; Welch Allyn, Inc.
