Global Renal Denervation Market 2018-2026: Growing Incidences of Hypertension, Changing Lifestyle, and Enduring Effect of Renal Denervation Procedures

The "Renal Denervation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Micro-Infusion, Ultrasound, Radiofrequency Based), By Region (Europe, APAC, MEA, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global renal denervation market size is expected to reach USD 1.03 billion by 2026 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period.



Growing incidences of hypertension, changing lifestyle, and enduring effect of renal denervation procedure are the key factors driving market.



Increasing cases of uncontrolled and drug-resistant hypertension are expected to fuel the demand for renal denervation. As per the data published in November 2016, by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), about 75 million people in U.S. have high blood pressure. High blood pressure increases the risk of stroke and heart disease, a leading cause of deaths in America. Complications of hypertension causes 9.4 million deaths each year. Furthermore, hypertension is responsible for at least 51% of deaths due to stroke and 45% of deaths due to heart disease.



The renal denervation market in developed economies, such as U.K., France, and Italy, is comparatively mature owing to the presence of key companies in these countries and high demand for such products. Europe commanded the largest share owing to the rise in number of drug-resistant hypertension cases and technological advancements.



On the other hand, developing countries of Asia and Latin America are expected to witness the fastest growth due to economic growth and increased consumer disposable income. Further, growing elderly population coupled with high prevalence of diabetes in these region sis anticipated to propel the region's development.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

Ultrasound based renal denervation segment is projected to register a remarkable CAGR of 43.5% over the forecast period as it overcomes the limitation of radiofrequency devices

Europe led the renal denervation market in 2017 due to high number of drug-resistant hypertension cases and initiatives, such as R&D, for the development of effective devices

Developing countries of China and India are the major drivers of the regional market due to populations

Key companies in the market are Medtronic PLC; Cardiosonic, Inc.; Kona Medical, Inc.; Abbott Laboratories; Ablative Solutions, Inc.; Renal Dynamics; Mercator MedSystems, Inc.; ReCor Medical, Inc.; Boston Scientific Corp.; and Symple Surgical, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Report Scope

1.1 Segment Market Scope

1.2 Regional Scope

1.3 Estimates and Forecast Timeline



Chapter 2 Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology

2.1.1 Information procurement

2.2 Information or Data Analysis

2.3 Market Formulation & Validation

2.4 Region Wise Market Calculation

2.5 Region Based Segment Share Calculation

2.6 Model Details

2.7 List of Secondary Sources

2.8 List of Primary Sources

2.9 List of Abbreviations



Chapter 3 Objectives

3.1 Objective - 1: Understanding the market dynamics

3.2 Objective - 2: Understanding the market estimates and forecasts

3.3 Objective - 3: Understanding the attributes such as strategy framework, competitor categorization

3.4 Objective - 4: Understanding the key end-users, technological, application and product scopes



Chapter 4 Executive Summary



Chapter 5 Market Definition



Chapter 6 Industry Outlook

6.1 Market Segmentation

6.2 Business Segment Trends

6.2.1 Product business analysis

6.2.2 Regional business analysis

6.3 Market Variable Analysis

6.3.1 Market driver analysis

6.3.1.1 Growing prevalence of hypertension

6.3.1.2 Changing lifestyle of people

6.3.1.3 Enduring effect of the procedure

6.3.2 Market restraint analysis

6.3.2.1 Painful procedure

6.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

6.5 Business Environment Analysis tools

6.5.1 SWOT Analysis, by PEST

6.5.2 Porter's five forces analysis

6.5.3 Industry Analysis - Ansoff's Matrix



Chapter 7 Renal Denevation Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1 Renal Denervation Market: Product Movement Analysis

7.2 Radiofrequency Based Renal Denervation

7.3 Ultrasound Based Renal Denervation

7.4 Micro-Infusion Based Renal Denervation



Chapter 8 Renal Denevation Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Technology

8.1 Renal Denervation Market: Region Movement Analysis



Chapter 9 Company Profiles

9.1 Strategic Framework

9.2 Company Profiles



Medtronic

Kona Medical

Abbott

CardioSonic

Renal Dynamics

ReCor Medical

Boston Scientific Group

Symple Surgical

Ablative Solutions

Mercator MedSystems

