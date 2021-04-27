Global Renal Disease Market Spotlight Report 2021: 10-year Disease Prevalence Forecast, Licensing and Acquisition Deals, Drug-specific Revenue Forecasts
DUBLIN, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Spotlight: Renal Disease" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Market Spotlight report covers the Renal Disease market, comprising key marketed and pipeline drugs, clinical trials, recent events and analyst opinion, upcoming and regulatory events, a 10-year disease prevalence forecast, and licensing and acquisition deals, as well as presenting drug-specific revenue forecasts.
Key Takeaways
The report estimates that in 2018, there were approximately 738.0 million prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease (all stages) in adults aged 20 years and over worldwide. This figure is forecasted to increase to 819.5 million by 2027.
The publisher estimates that in 2018, there were 166.6 million cases (22.6%) in stage 1, 185.7 million cases (25.2%) in stage 2, 361.8 million cases (49.0%) in stage 3, 19.0 million cases (2.6%) in stage 4, and 4.8 million cases (0.4%) in stage 5.
The approved drugs in the renal disease space focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of these therapies are administered via the oral route, with the remainder being intravenous, intramuscular, and subcutaneous formulations.
The largest proportion of industry-sponsored drugs in active clinical development for renal disease are in Phase I, with only one drug in the NDA/BLA stage.
Therapies in the pipeline for renal disease focus on a wide variety of targets. The majority of these therapies are administered orally, with the remainder being intravenous, subcutaneous, hemoperfusion, intramuscular, and topical formulations.
High-impact upcoming events for drugs in the renal disease space comprise topline Phase II trial results for suramin and ANG3777; topline Phase III trial results for Sibnayal, veverimer, recAP, and Jardiance; and an expected PDUFA date for Farxiga.
The distribution of clinical trials across Phase I-IV indicates that the majority of trials for renal disease have been in the early and mid-phases of development, with 56% of trials in Phase I-II, and 44% in Phase III-IV.
The US has a substantial lead in the number of renal disease clinical trials globally. Germany leads the major European markets, while Japan has the top spot in Asia.
Clinical trial activity in the renal disease space is dominated by completed trials. AbbVie has the highest number of completed clinical trials for renal
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
KEY TAKEAWAYS
DISEASE BACKGROUND
- Disease definition
- Patient segmentation
- Symptoms
- Risk factors
- Diagnosis
TREATMENT
- Treatment of acute kidney injury
- Treatment of chronic kidney disease
EPIDEMIOLOGY
MARKETED DRUGS
PIPELINE DRUGS
RECENT EVENTS AND ANALYST OPINION
- Veverimer for Renal Disease (December 8, 2020)
- Veverimer for Renal Disease (October 20, 2020)
- Farxiga for Renal Disease (August 30, 2020)
- Veverimer for Renal Disease (August 21, 2020)
- Farxiga for Renal Disease (July 28, 2020)
- Veverimer for Renal Disease (July 14, 2020)
- Farxiga for Renal Disease (March 30, 2020)
KEY UPCOMING EVENTS
KEY REGULATORY EVENTS
- New To The Review Queue
- Farxiga BTD Rests On Renal Outcomes Trial DAPA-CKD
- FDA Clears Medtronic's CRRT System For Pediatric Kidney Disease
LICENSING AND ASSET ACQUISITION DEALS
- VTv Licenses Renal Disease Candidate To Anteris
- Spectrum Licenses CKD Therapy To Unicycive
- AstraZeneca Likes Sound Of Silence's Science
- Deals Shaping The Medical Industry, February 2020
REVENUE OPPORTUNITY
CLINICAL TRIAL LANDSCAPE
- Sponsors by status
- Sponsors by phase
- Recent events
BIBLIOGRAPHY
- Prescription information
APPENDIX
