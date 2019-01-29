Global Renewable Chemicals Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by the following Product and End-Use Segments: Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others; End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 109 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Amyris, Inc.

- Archer Daniels Midland Company

- Avantium Technologies

- BASF SE

- BioAmber, Inc.

- Braskem



RENEWABLE CHEMICALS MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Classification by Product Segment

Renewable Alcohols

Renewable Polymers

Others



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals

Commercially Produced Renewable Chemicals: Brief Description of Commercial Applications for Glycerol; Succinic Acid; 1,

-Propanedio; 1,4-butanediol; Sodium Laureth Sulphate and Methyl Ester Sulphonate; and Fumaric Acid

Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide

Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler of Renewable Chemicals Growth in the EU

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

Table 1: World Biobased Chemicals Market by Chemical Category (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Active Pharmaceutical Chemicals, Base Chemicals, Consumer Chemicals, and Specialty Chemicals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Production Scenario

Table 2: Global Bio-based Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacities by Region for Asia, Europe, North America and South America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Production Capacity (in Thousand Tons) for Select Bio-Based Building Blocks: 2013 & 2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Chemicals: Improving GDP Growth Provides Optimistic Market Outlook

Table 4: World Real GDP Growth Rates (%) for the Years by Country for 2016-2018 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Key Research Initiatives of Major Players in Select Renewable Chemicals for Various Applications: 2013-14

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Brand Owner Leadership Drives Growth

Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology

Table 5: Investments in Renewable Chemical Projects by Leading Players (2010-2015)

Investments: Critical for Green Development

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 6: Renewable Chemicals Market: Annual Greenhouse Gas Emission Savings by Type (CO2 in Million Tons) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Prominence of €˜Green€™ Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand

Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Renewable Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals

Russian Researchers Develop Biopolymer for 3D Printing

Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Table 7: Renewable Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Biomass (Used as Renewable Feedstock) from Plant, Animal and Marine Sources (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock?

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Renewable Alcohols: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Table 8: Renewable Alcohols Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: C1 and C2 Alcohols Market by Product (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Region for Renewable Ethanol and Renewable Methanol (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Global Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gains Momentum

Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel: Larger Scope

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

Table 10: Shale Gas Resources of Top 10 Countries Worldwide (2016): Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (in Trillion Cubic Feet) for China, Argentina, Algeria, the US, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Russia and Brazil (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type - 1,4-Diacids, 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Glycerol, Itaconic Acid, Levulinic Acid, Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type - 1,4-Diacids, 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Glycerol, Itaconic Acid, Levulinic Acid, Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Platform Chemicals by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for 1,4-Diacids, 3-Hydroxypropionic Acid, Glutamic Acid, Glycerol, Itaconic Acid, Levulinic Acid, Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals

Key Statistical Findings

Table 14: World Itaconic Acid Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Leading Itaconic Acid Producers Worldwide (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Output for Alpha Chemika, Jinan Huaming Biochemistry, Qingdao Kehai Biochemistry, Zhejiang Guoguang Biochemistry and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Table 16: Carbon Dioxide Emissions (in Tons) Per Ton of Succinic Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Table 17: Cost Structure for Bio-Succinic Acid (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane

Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape

Table 18: Leading Producers of Bio-Succinic Acid by Capacity (2016) (Capacity in Tons/year) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bio-Succinic Acid Evolves as An Attractive market for Chemical Companies

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio- Based Chemicals and Biofuels

Contribution of Synthetic Biology to Renewable Chemicals

Synthetic Biology Products with Future Commercial Potential: Brief Description of Application, Product and Companies Involved

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects

Table 19: Average Biomass Content in Select Renewable Polymers

Table 20: World Bioplastics Polymer Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: Renewable Polymers Market by Product (2013): Percentage Breakdown by Region for Renewable Polyvinyl Acetates, Renewable Polylactic Acid, Renewable Polyglycolic Acid, Renewable Polyhydroxy-alkanoates, Renewable Polyamino Acids, and Renewable Polyacrylamides (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: Global Bioplastics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by End-use Segment for Automotive & Transportation, Building & Construction, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Textiles and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers

Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

Starch in €œGreen€ Products

Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics

Table 23: Global Bioplastics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Capacity by Type for Bio-based/Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics and Biodegradable Bioplastics (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Acetic Acid: The Green Building Blocks of Eco-friendly Plastics

Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market

Table 24: Bio-based Construction Polymers Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales by Product for Cellulose Acetate, Epoxies, PET, Polyurethane and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market - Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals

A Straight Talk about the Market€™s Future

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers

Cost Competition from Traditional Sources

Lack of Smooth B2B Integration Restrains Market Growth

Carbon Capture

Rising Concerns over Natural Resource Depletion May Eclipse Renewable Projects

High Costs of Commercialization

Barriers to Commercialization at Different Levels



3. END-USE APPLICATION INDUSTRIES: A MACRO PERSPECTIVE



Rising Automotive Production to Propel Demand for Renewable Chemicals

Table 25: Automotive Applications of Renewable Chemicals (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Type for Car Seats, Corrosion Inhibitors, Fuels, Wiper Fluids, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Production of Passenger Cars (2015 & 2020): Breakdown of Production Figures in Thousand Units by Geographic Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Production of Commercial Vehicles (2015 & 2020) - Breakdown of Production Figures in Thousand Units by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rubber Manufacturing: Emerging Application Area for Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Renewable Chemicals from Consumer Healthcare Sector Goes Up

Table 28: Consumer Healthcare Applications of Renewable Chemicals (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Type for Cosmetics, Disinfectants, Pharmaceuticals, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Positive Outlook for the Healthcare Industry Signals Prospects

Table 29: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Food Industry Shows Interest in Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals Witness Increased Usage in Food Packaging Materials

Table 30: Food & Beverage Applications of Renewable Chemicals (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Type for Antimicrobial Packaging, Beverage Bottles, Beverage Can Coatings, Fertilizers, Food Packaging, Pesticides, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Chemicals Gain Acceptance in Industrial/ Manufacturing Sector

Table 31: Industrial Applications of Renewable Chemicals (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Type for Corrosion Inhibitors, Dust Control Boiler Water Treatment, Emission Abatement, Gas Purification, Specialty Lubricants, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Chemicals in Garments and Textiles

Table 32: Garments & Textile Applications of Renewable Chemicals (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Type for Carpets, Fabric Coatings, Fabrics, Fibers, Foam Cushions, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Table 33: Environment Related Applications of Renewable Chemicals (2016): Percentage Breakdown by Application Type for Chelators, Cleaners, Detergents, Flocculants, and Water Chemicals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction: An Emerging End-Use Market for Renewable Materials

Green Building Concept Goes Global

Recovering Construction Sector Worldwide to Spur Market Growth

Table 34: Global Construction Output by Country (2016): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change by 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2015-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Chemicals in Sporting Goods



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Introduction

Advantages of Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemical and the Reference Petrochemical

Historical Perspective

Applications of Renewable Chemicals

Classification by Product Segment

Renewable Alcohols

Renewable Ketones

Renewable Organic Acids

Renewable Polymers

What are the Different Feedstock Options?

Sugars

Starch

Lignocellulose

Plant Oil

Other Feedstocks

Renewable Chemicals Market by Class

C2 Renewable Chemicals

C3 Renewable Chemicals

C4 Renewable Chemicals

Renewable Chemicals by Class - C2, C3 and C4

Key Renewable Chemicals Technologies

Types of Manufacturing Processes

Fermentation of Sugar and Starch Crops

Lignocellosic Biomass Fermentation

Biotechnological Process

Thermochemical Process

Synthetic Process

Hybrid Process

Platform Chemicals: A Key Segment

Biochemicals

Polymers: A Key End-Use

Methods of Deriving Bio-Polymers

Types of Biodegradable Polymers



5. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS



Genomatica Launches GENO BG„¢ Biobased Process Technology

Eastman Launches Eastman TREVA„¢ Engineering Bioplastic

NatureWorks Unveils Ingeo„¢ Renewable Advanced Plastic

Corbion Unveils Luminy® PLA Bioplastics Range

Green Biologics and Acme Hardesty Introduce Bio-based Esters

DuPont and ADM Unveil Breakthrough Process



6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY



BASF Establishes New Biocatalyzed Acrylamide Production Facility in Nanjing

Eastman Licenses FDCA to Origin Materials

Enerkem Commences Commercial Production of Cellulosic Ethanol in Edmonton

Eastman Gains USDA Certification for TREVA Engineering Bioplastic

Greenfield Global Evaluates Expansion of Biofuel Production in Canada

Croda Takes Over Enza Biotech

Indian Oil and LanzaTech to Build Refinery Off Gas-to- Bioethanol Production Facility in India

Sappi to Acquire Xylex® and Versalac® Technologies from Plaxica

Avantium Inks Contract with AkzoNobel for Pilot Biorefinery Plant in Netherlands

Rivertop Renewables Gains European REACH Registration for Sodium Glucarate

GreenField Specialty Alcohols Adopts New Name, Greenfield Global

Ineos Acquires Oil & Gas Business of Dong Energy

Gevo and HCS Ink Supply Agreement for Renewable Isooctane

BASF Venture Capital Invests in P2 Science

Metabolix Sells Biopolymer Assets CJ CheilJedang

Leaf Resources Evaluates Bio-Refinery for Renewable Chemicals

Corbion and Kraton Obtain European Certification for Biobased Products

Total and Corbion Form Bioplastics JV

Corbion Commences Construction of PLA Bioplastics Polymerization Plant in Thailand

Verdezyne Inks Distribution Agreement with Aceto for BIOLON® DDDA

Tesoro to Take Over Virent

Enerkem Gains ISCC Certification for Biomethanol Production Plant in Edmonton

ADM Announces Renewable Natural Gas Project

BASF and Avantium to Establish JV for FDCA and PEF

Aemetis Acquires Rights to LanzaTech€™s Patented Technology

Verdezyne and Connell Ink Distribution Agreement

Green Biologics and Caldic Ink Distribution Agreement

Renewable Energy Group Takes Over Sanimax Energy

Virent and Tesoro in Strategic Collaboration for Virent€™s BioForming Technology

LanzaTech Collaborates with Global Bioenergies

Versalis and Genomatica to Produce bio-BR

INVISTA and LanzaTech Develop Metabolic Toolkit for Bio- derived Butadiene Production

Gevo and ValvTect Collaborate for Isobutanol Fuel Blends

Renewable Energy Group Takes Over Imperium Renewables

BioAmber Establishes Succinic Acid Plant in Sarnia

Genomatica and Cargill Enter into Collaboration Agreement for Renewable Chemical Production

DuPont and NTL Ink Licensing Agreement

ArcelorMittal, LanzaTech and Primetals to Build Facility for Bioethanol Production from Waste Gases

Verdezyne Bags USDA Certified Biobased Certification for BIOLON„¢ Dodecanedioc Acid

Verdezyne Inks Distribution Agreement with Will & Co

Gevo and Alaska Airlines Sign Strategic Alliance Agreement

Cargill Acquires Fermentation Technology of OPX Biotechnologies

Gevo Commences Sale of Renewable Isobutanol to Brenntag Canada



7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



Amyris, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (USA)

Braskem (Brazil)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

DowDuPont (USA)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)

Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Genomatica, Inc. (USA)

Gevo, Inc. (USA)

GreenField Ethanol, Inc. (Canada)

LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)

Myriant Corporation (USA)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (USA)

Rivertop Renewables, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

Solazyme Industrials (USA)

Solvay (Belgium)

Verdezyne, Inc. (USA)

Virent, Inc. (USA)

ZeaChem, Inc. (USA)



8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 36: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Analytics by Product Segment

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Renewable Alcohols by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Alcohols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Polymers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Renewable Polymers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Polymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Other Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Other Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

By End-Use Sector

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Environment Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Environment Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Environment Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Food & Beverage Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Food & Beverage Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Food & Beverage Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Consumer Healthcare Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Consumer Healthcare Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Consumer Healthcare Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Industrial Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Garments & Textiles Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Garments & Textiles Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Garments & Textiles Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Automotive Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Automotive Sector by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Automotive Sector by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: World Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: World 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals in Other Sectors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Market Trends, Issues, and Growth Drivers

Government Mandates Drive Renewable Chemicals and Bio-Fuels Markets

Table 69: Commercial Scale Cellulosic Ethanol Capacity in the US (As of 2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Renewable Chemicals to Replace Petrochemicals in the Long Run

Bio-based Chemicals and Plastics: A New Driver for Economic Development

Statistical Findings

Table 70: US N-Butanol Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: US Iso-Butanol Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by End-Use Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Driving Growth in Industrial Biotechnology

Discovery of Shale Gas Promises Bright Prospects for Renewable Chemicals

Federal Stimulus Funding for the Renewable Chemicals Sector

US: One of the Largest Producers of Cellulosic Ethanol

Specialty Markets to Drive Growth in Renewable Chemicals Market

Tax Credit Law Facilitates Easy Access to Capital

Farm Bill: A Boon to the US Bio-Economy

Uncertain Economic Conditions Impact VC Investments in Renewable Chemicals

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: US Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: US 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: US Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: US 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA



A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Canadian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Canadian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN



Market Analysis

Table 84: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Japanese Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Japanese Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE



A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler for Renewable Chemicals Growth in the EU

Renewable Ethanol - An Infinite and Eco-Friendly Source for Europe

Table 90: Installed Production Capacity (in Billion Liters) of Renewable Ethanol in Europe for the Years 2010 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Renewable Ethanol Market in Europe (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Ethanol Production Volume by End-Use Segment - Food & Beverage, Fuel and Industrial (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Renewable Ethanol Market in Europe by Feedstock (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Production Volume for Corn, Sugars, Wheat and Others Markets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: European Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: European 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: European Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: European 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: European Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: European 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 102: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: French Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: French 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 105: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: French Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: French 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Market Drivers

Key Challenges

Table 108: German Chemicals Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by Type of Raw Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 109: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: German Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: German 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: German Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: German 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

Novamont SpA - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Italian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Italian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Market Overview

Opportunities Rife for Renewable Chemicals in the Personal Care Market

Renewable Chemicals Gain Increased Acceptance in Polymers Production

Biowastes Find Favor among Chemical Manufacturers

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 121: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: UK Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 123: UK 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: UK Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: UK 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 127: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Spanish Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 130: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Spanish Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 133: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Russian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Russian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 139: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC



A.Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Spearheads Growth in the Global Renewable Chemicals Market

Table 145: Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Growth in the Global Renewable Chemicals Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2016-2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Biocatalysts Grow Rapidly in Asia

B.Market Analytics

Table 146: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 149: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 154: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Demand for Green Products Drives Market Growth

Shale Gas Reserves Benefit Market Prospects

Tight Maize Supply: A Road Block for Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Table 155: Chinese Maize Production in Million Tons for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 156: Chinese Maize Trade - Exports and Imports of Maize in Million Tons) for the Years 2015/16 through 2017/18 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 157: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Chinese Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 160: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: Chinese Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Biofuels Find Increased Acceptance

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 163: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Indian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 166: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Indian Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Regional Markets

Surging Interest in Industrial Biotechnology in Australia

New Zealand Witnesses Innovations in Industrial Biotechnology

Strategic Corporate Developments

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea) - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 169: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 170: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 173: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by End-Use Segments - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Environment, Food & Beverage, Consumer Healthcare, Industrial, Garments & Textiles, Automotive, and Others Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA



Market Analysis

Table 175: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 176: Latin American Historic Review for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 177: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Renewable Chemicals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 178: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Renewable Chemicals by Product Segments - Renewable Alcohols, Renewable Polymers, and Others Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



