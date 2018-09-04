Global Renewable Energy Outlook to 2025

DUBLIN, Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Renewable Energy Outlook, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The renewable energy outlook finds that the global market will close out 2018 with 154.6 GW of new renewable power generation capacity and $228.3 billion in investments.

The investments in power generation is forecast to decline slightly by (-0.7%) over 2017 due to reductions in solar capacity additions in China, but this restraint will be offset by the growth in most technologies and regions.







Wind and solar PV will continue to grow strongly, while biomass, geothermal, and small hydro will expand steadily but at a slower pace, and the ocean power sector will strive to get the right support to take off.







Renewable technologies are being adopted rapidly across all regions, with very few countries being left out of the market. Latin America, and Africa and the Middle East will experience the greatest growth in installed capacity during 2018, at 20.1% and 52.3%, respectively, due to their small installed base. Asia will be responsible for 58% of the total capacity growth in 2018.







Globally, feed-in-tariffs (FiTs) have been the preferred method to obtain investments in renewables. However, an increasing number of countries are progressively cutting subsidies, compelling the renewables industry to rely on competitive auctions and private sector power purchase agreement (PPAs).







Key Issues Addressed

What is the expected annual investment for each renewable technology type in 2018 in key regions?

What is the forecast added capacity by renewable technology type in 2018 and what is the projected capacity for 2025?

What are the key trends that are likely to impact the renewable energy industry moving forward?

Which are the key companies participating in the industry by renewable technology type?

What are the key regional trends that industry participants must consider?

Key Topics Covered:







1. Executive Summary







2. Research Scope And Segmentation







3. Key Global Trends: Power And Energy Market







4. Solar Power Market Outlook







5. Wind Power Market Outlook







6. Biomass Power Market Outlook







7. Ocean Power Market Outlook







8. Small Hydropower Market Outlook







9. Geothermal Power Market Outlook







10. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action







11. Key Conclusions







12. Appendix







For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mvcv77/global_renewable?w=5





Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com







For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470



For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900







U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907



Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

