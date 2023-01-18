Global Report on Fertilizer Additives Market Size & Share Worth USD 4,012.38 million, to Record a 3.90% CAGR by 2028 | Fertilizer Additives Industry Trends, Segmentation, Analysis & Forecast by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global fertilizer additives market was worth USD 3,189.40 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 4,012.38 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.90% over the forecast period.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Overview

Fertilizer additives are chemical additives incorporated into fertilizers such as urea, ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, and others to improve the quality and ensure the stability of the fertilizer. Furthermore, they also control the loss of nutrients in the soil and impart anti-caking & anti-foaming properties to the fertilizer. In addition, the increasing demand for key nutrients and high-quality fertilizers has also increased the demand for increased agricultural productivity. These factors are driving the demand for fertilizer additives across all regions. Additionally, the demand for fertilizer additives highly depends on fertilizer consumption in the agrochemical industry. Thus, these factors are expected to drive the global fertilizer additives market during the forecast period.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/fertilizer-additives-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global fertilizer additives market value is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the global fertilizer additives market size was valued at around USD 3,189.40 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 4,012.38 million by 2028.

in 2021 and is projected to reach by 2028. The increasing demand for key nutrients and high-quality fertilizers has also led to increased demand for agricultural productivity across the globe, which are the major factors driving the market growth.

By form, the granular category dominated the market in 2021.

By application, the urea category dominated the market in 2021.

Asia-Pacific dominated the global fertilizer additives market in 2021.

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Fertilizer Additives Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Form (Granular, Prilled, Powdered), By Type (Anti-caking Agents, Antifoam Agents, Dust Control Coatings, Coloring Agents, Granulation Aids, Corrosion Inhibitors, Hydrophobic Additive, Others), By Application (Urea, Diammonium Phosphate, Ammonium Nitrate, Triple Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 – 2028" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Fertilizer Additives Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for fertilizers is expected to drive market growth.

The rising demand for fertilizers is the major factor fueling the market for fertilizer additives. Additionally, the demand for fertilizer additives is driven by increased demand for boosting agricultural yields due to the increased requirement for primary nutrients and high-quality fertilizers. Additionally, there is a growing market for fertilizer additives due to the popularity of nitrogen fertilizers. Throughout the forecast period, it is anticipated that the skyrocketing demand for fertilizers and growing fertilizer prices would significantly contribute to the global fertilizer additives market's expansion.

Fertilizer Additives Market: Restraints

Lack of awareness in underdeveloped countries anticipated to hinder the market growth.

Lack of awareness is especially evident in less developed countries like Africa and Asia-Pacific countries such as Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan. Countries with traditional agricultural methods are also the cause of the lack of understanding of fertilizer additives. Increased government attention to the losses associated with the storage and transportation of fertilizers is expected to impact the market. These factors are likely to create barriers to the growth of the global fertilizer additives market.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/fertilizer-additives-market

Global Fertilizer Additives Market: Segmentation

The global fertilizer additives market has been segmented into form, type, application, and region.

Based on form, the market is segmented into granular, prilled, and powdered. In 2021, the granular segment was the largest revenue-generating industry. Granular fertilizers look like a granule or small granules. Some properties that determine grain quality are particle size, bulk density, shape, crushing strength, fluidity, and coefficient of friction. These characteristics help farmers evaluate the quality of fertilizers. In addition, fertilizer additives are added to the tablets to protect them from the external environment and improve their shelf life.

Based on type, the market is classified into anti-caking agents, antifoam agents, dust control coatings, coloring agents, granulation aids, corrosion inhibitors, hydrophobic additives, and others. In 2021, the anti-caking agent segment was the largest revenue generator. The anti-caking agent is used as a fertilizer additive, which helps to prevent clumping during storage. Due to salt bridge formation and capillary adhesion, clumping occurs in the fertilizer during storage. Various factors lead to clumping formation in fertilizers, such as the chemical composition of fertilizer, moisture, grain structure, temperature, pressure, storage time, etc. Controlled storage, better packaging, and the addition of anti-caking agents in fertilizers are different methods to prevent clumping in fertilizers. The most effective is the addition of an anti-clotting agent. Anti-caking agents include strong surfactants, surface tension modifiers, dissociation agents, and crystal habit modifiers.

Based on application, the global fertilizer additives market is segmented into urea, diammonium phosphate, ammonium nitrate, triple superphosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and others. In 2021, the urea segment was the largest revenue generator. Urea is a naturally occurring organic compound that contains large amounts of nitrogen. It can be synthesized in the laboratory, known as synthetic urea, and is widely used worldwide as a nitrogen fertilizer. This is one of the cheap fertilizers available on the market. The production of urea is done by combining ammonia and carbon dioxide. Both granular and granular urea are commercially available. Granular urea is harder than granular urea, so less dust is generated during transportation and handling. Granulated urea is made by passing liquid urea through a fluidized bed granulation system to produce uniform-sized, hard urea granules.

Get More Insight before [email protected]: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/fertilizer-additives-market

List of Key Players in Fertilizer Additives Market:

ArrMaz Products Inc.

CHEMIPOL S.A.

Clariant AG

Emulchem

KAO Corporation

LignoStar

Michelman Inc.

Novochem Group

Solvay

Tolsa SA.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Fertilizer Additives Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Fertilizer Additives Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Fertilizer Additives Market Industry?

What segments does the Fertilizer Additives Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Fertilizer Additives Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 3,189.40 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 4,012.38 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 3.90 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Type, By Application, By Payload and By Propulsion System Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ArrMaz Products Inc., CHEMIPOL S.A., Clariant AG, Emulchem, KAO Corporation, LignoStar, Michelman Inc., Novochem Group, Solvay, Tolsa SA., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/fertilizer-additives-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/fertilizer-additives-market

Recent Developments

January 2021 : Phospholutions, a Pennsylvania -based startup, has raised $10.3 million in Series A funding from venture capitalists. Phospholutions offers a fertilizer additive product called "RhizoSorb," which can be applied with phosphates or added to phosphate fertilizers during manufacturing.

Regional Dominance:

Asia pacific dominated the fertilizer additives market in 2021.

The Asia-Pacific market dominated the global fertilizer additives market in 2021. Growth in the agricultural sector in emerging economies such as China and India will drive additive demand during the forecast period. Agriculture is the main industry and a major determinant of the GDP of economies in this region, such as India, China, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka. Population growth has reduced the amount of land available for agriculture, increasing pressure on farmers and available land. These factors have increased the demand for fertilizers, driving the additive market to grow. The agricultural industry in China has seen innovations and technological developments in recent years. Due to the population explosion, China's amount of arable land has decreased significantly in the past two decades. This factor has increased the demand for fertilizers, driving the growth of the additives market.

Global Fertilizer Additives Market is segmented as follows:

Fertilizer Additives Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2028)

Granular

Prilled

Powdered

Fertilizer Additives Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Anti-caking Agents

Antifoam Agents

Dust Control Coatings

Coloring Agents

Granulation Aids

Corrosion Inhibitors

Hydrophobic Additive

Others

Fertilizer Additives Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Urea

Diammonium Phosphate

Ammonium Nitrate

Triple Superphosphate

Monoammonium Phosphate

Others

Fertilizer Additives Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Fertilizer Additives Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-fertilizer-additives-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Nano Silica Market Report 2022 – 2028 : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global nano silica market size was worth around USD 4.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.65 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.51% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global nano silica market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.51% between 2022 and 2030. Methyl Methacrylate Market Report 2022 – 2028 : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global methyl methacrylate market size was worth around USD 14 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 30 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.21% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global methyl methacrylate market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 8.21% between 2022 and 2030. Isobutyl Acrylate Market Report 2022 – 2028 : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global isobutyl acrylate market size was worth around USD 7.5 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.5% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FnF Research