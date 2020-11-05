Global Research Antibodies & Reagents Market (2020 to 2025) - Rising Interest in Outsourcing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Antibodies & Reagents Market by Product (Antibodies (Type, Form, Source, Research Area), Reagents), Technology (Western blotting, Flow Cytometry), Application (Proteomics, Drug Development), End User - COVID-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market projected to reach USD 14.11 billion by 2025 from USD 10.19 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period.

The research antibodies and reagents market has evolved owing to factors such as growth in proteomics and genomics research, rising demand for high-quality antibodies for research reproducibility, and increasing R&D activity and expenditure in the life sciences industry. Fueled by the growing demand for personalized medicine and structure-based drug design, the global research antibodies and reagents market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.



Based on product, the reagents segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on product, the research antibodies and reagents market are segmented into reagent and antibodies. The reagent segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The reagents market is experiencing notable growth due to the growing applications of biosciences and biotechnology within the pharmaceutical and healthcare fields.



Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into western blotting, flow cytometry, ELISA, Immunohistochemistry, Immunofluorescence, Immunoprecipitation, and other technologies. The flow cytometry segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is mainly due to this technique is its ability to perform simultaneous multi-parameter analysis on single cells within a heterogeneous mixture. It offers a high throughput and the automated quantification of cell features. These factors, along with technological innovations in flow cytometry and growing cancer research, are driving the growth of this segment.



By application, the proteomics holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



Based on application, the research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into proteomics, drug development and Genomics. Proteomics held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents market in 2019. The growth of the segment is due to as it efficiently maps drug-protein and protein-protein interactions. Moreover, proteomic technologies have minimized the cost, time, and resource requirements for chemical synthesis and biological testing of drugs. Proteomic technologies, such as electrophoresis, ELISA, microarrays, and MS-based proteomics, are highly efficient for analytical laboratory testing.



By end-user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology holds the highest market share during the forecast period.



The research antibodies and reagents market is segmented into the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutions and Contract Research Organizations. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies held the largest share of the global research antibodies and reagents end-user market in 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the wide use of research antibodies in drug development for the identification and quantification of biomarkers and various analytical procedures.



By Region, The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this market is primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness of personalized therapeutics in the region. Also, high-growth countries, such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, and Singapore are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific research antibodies and reagents market. This region is expected to grow at the highest pace during the forecast period primarily due to growing proteomics and genomics research and increasing research funding, increasing investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics.



Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Research Antibodies and Reagents: Market Overview

4.2 Asia-Pacific: Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

4.3 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

4.4 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Region (2018-2025)

4.5 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Research Activity and Funding for R&D

5.2.1.2 Growing Industry-Academia Collaboration

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Quality Concerns and a Lack of Reproducible Results

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Personalized Medicine and Protein Therapeutics

5.2.3.3 Growth in Stem Cell and Neurobiology Research

5.2.3.4 Increasing Focus on Biomarker Discovery

5.2.3.5 Rising Interest in Outsourcing

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Cost and Time-Intensive Antibody Development Processes

5.2.4.2 Pricing Pressure Faced by Prominent Market Players



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Increasing Research on Therapeutic Antibodies

6.2.2 Recombinant Antibodies Are Supporting the Smooth Transition from in Vitro to in Vivo

6.2.3 Growing Consolidation of the Life Science Antibodies and Reagents Market

6.3 Stakeholder Analysis

6.4 Strategic Benchmarking

6.5 Impact of COVID-19 on the Research Antibodies and Reagents Market



7 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Reagents

7.2.1 Media & Sera

7.2.1.1 Media & Sera Hold the Largest Share of the Reagents Market

7.2.2 Stains & Dyes

7.2.2.1 Growth of the Life Science Industry is Driving the Demand and Use of Stains & Dyes

7.2.3 Fixatives

7.2.3.1 Fixative Agents Are Needed to Preserve the Morphology and Antigenicity of Target Molecules

7.2.4 Buffers

7.2.4.1 Wide Use in Drug Development Will Drive the Market for Buffers

7.2.5 Solvents

7.2.5.1 Organic Solvents See Wide Use in Pharmaceutical Processes and Assays Like Ihc

7.2.6 Enzymes

7.2.6.1 An Increase in Proteomic and Genomic Research Activity Will Ensure Demand for Enzymes

7.2.7 Probes

7.2.7.1 the Versatility, Sensitivity, and Quantitative Capabilities of Probes Have Ensured Their Use in Research

7.2.8 Other Reagents

7.3 Antibodies

7.3.1 Antibodies, by Type

7.3.1.1 Primary Antibodies

7.3.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Accurate and Reliable Antibodies Follows the Rise in R&D Activity and Expenditure

7.3.1.2 Secondary Antibodies

7.3.1.2.1 Versatility and Low Cost of Production Have Ensured Stable Growth in the Market for Secondary Antibodies

7.3.2 Antibodies, by Form

7.3.2.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

7.3.2.1.1 Monoclonal Antibodies Are Among the Most Common Tools in Biomedical Science

7.3.2.2 Polyclonal Antibodies

7.3.2.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific and Abcam Are Major Players in the Polyclonal Antibodies Market

7.3.2.3 Recombinant Antibodies

7.3.2.3.1 Recombinant Antibodies Provide a High-Specificity, High-Sensitivity Option

7.3.3 Antibodies, by Source

7.3.3.1 Mice

7.3.3.1.1 Mice Are the Preferred Hosts for Research-Use Antibody Production

7.3.3.2 Rabbits

7.3.3.2.1 Rabbits Are a Cost-Effective Means of Antibody Production

7.3.3.3 Other Sources

7.3.4 Antibodies, by Research Area

7.3.4.1 Oncology

7.3.4.1.1 the High Prevalence of Cancer Has Boosted Research Activity in the Sector

7.3.4.2 Infectious Diseases

7.3.4.2.1 Rising Awareness and Growing Research Activity Are Key Drivers of the Market

7.3.4.3 Immunology

7.3.4.3.1 Antibodies Are Used to Identify Protein and Peptides to Understand Infectious Disease Immunology Better

7.3.4.4 Neurobiology

7.3.4.4.1 Antibody-Based Approaches Are Widely Used in Molecular and Cellular Neuroscience

7.3.4.5 Stem Cells

7.3.4.5.1 Increasing Funding and the Growing Importance of Stem Cells in Transplantation Are Key Market Drivers

7.3.4.6 Other Research Areas



8 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Western Blotting

8.2.1 High Accuracy, Ease of Interpretation, and Other Advantages Have Propelled the Use of Western Blotting

8.3 Flow Cytometry

8.3.1 Flow Cytometry is the Fastest-Growing Technology Segment of the Market

8.4 Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

8.4.1 Elisa Has the Potential to Supersede the Current Gold Standard for COVID-19 Testing

8.5 Immunohistochemistry

8.5.1 Complexities of Ihc Pose Challenges to Market Growth

8.6 Immunofluorescence

8.6.1 Immunofluorescence Helps Determine Specific Gene Expressions

8.7 Immunoprecipitation

8.7.1 Results Obtained by Ip Can be Analyzed Through Other Technologies

8.8 Other Technologies



9 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Proteomics

9.2.1 Proteomics Holds the Largest Share of the Market, by Application

9.3 Drug Development

9.3.1 the Drug Development Applications Segment is Expected to Grow at the Highest Rate

9.4 Genomics

9.4.1 Genomics is Currently An Emerging Area of Research Applications and Expected to See Growth in the Coming Years



10 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End-user

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

10.2.1 Pharma & Biotech Companies Dominate the End-User Market

10.3 Academic & Research Institutions

10.3.1 Growing Government Investments to Propel the Market

10.4 Contract Research Organizations

10.4.1 Growing Work on Monoclonal Antibodies and Drug Conjugates Among Cros is Aiding Market Growth



11 Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 Latin America

11.6 Middle East and Africa



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Matrix Evaluation Framework

12.3 Research Antibodies Market Share Analysis

12.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.4.1 Stars

12.4.2 Emerging Leaders

12.4.3 Pervasive Companies

12.4.4 Emerging Companies

12.5 Competitive Situation and Trends

12.5.1 Product Launches

12.5.2 Expansions

12.5.3 Acquisitions

12.5.4 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Agreements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

13.2 Merck Group

13.3 Abcam plc

13.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

13.5 Cell Signaling Technology

13.6 Bio-Rad Laboratories

13.7 F. Hoffmann-La Roche

13.8 Agilent Technologies

13.9 Danaher Corporation

13.10 Lonza

13.11 Genscript

13.12 PerkinElmer

13.13 Biolegend

13.14 Illumina

13.15 Immunoprecise Antibodies

13.16 Fujirebio Diagnostics Ab

13.17 Analytik Jena Ag

13.18 Omega Bio-Tek

13.19 Dovetail Genomics

13.20 Atlas Antibodies



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details

