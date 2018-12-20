Global Reservoir Analysis Market by Service and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
20:03 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Reservoir Analysis Market by Service (Reservoir Simulation & Geo-modeling, Reservoir Sampling Services, and Data Acquisition & Monitoring) and End User (Onshore and Offshore) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05563975
Reservoir is a subsurface pool of hydrocarbons occurring in porous or fractured rock formations, which are both conventional and unconventional. Conventional reservoir hydrocarbons, such as oil and gas, that are trapped by overlying rock formations are found easily by well drilling, whereas unconventional reservoir hydrocarbons are trapped in rocks and have low permeability, and thus require special operation strategy to recover. Some of the finest examples of unconventional reservoirs are oil sand, gas hydrate deposit, tight gas sand, heavy hydrocarbon, bitumen, and others. Reservoir analysis plays a significant role in determining fluid property, pressure in well, and flow rates of hydrocarbon. Moreover, they provide necessary inputs pertaining to design, engineering, construction, and completion of oil & gas projects.
Upsurge in demand for energy worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the global reservoir analysis market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in focus on mature oil & gas fields and developments across oil & gas sector drive the market across different regions. However, high cost, risk of operation, and complexity pertaining to reservoir analysis are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period. Conversely, development in hydraulic fracturing technology and enhanced spending capacity on development & exploration tasks are expected to create new opportunities for the global reservoir analysis market.
The global reservoir analysis market is segmented based on service, end user, and geography. Depending on service, it is classified as reservoir simulation & geo-modeling, reservoir sampling services, and data acquisition & monitoring. By end user, it is categorized as onshore and offshore. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The key players profiled in this report include Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Limited DSM, Baker Hughes, Inc., Jiangxi East, Halliburton, and SGS SA. The other prominent players include Trican Well Service Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Geokinetics, Inc., Core Laboratories, and Paradigm, Expro Group.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment of the global reservoir analysis market.
Market size and estimations are based on the comprehensive analyses of end users, developments, and services in the industry.
An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates the strategic business planning.
The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.
Key Market Segments
By Service
Reservoir Simulation & Modeling
Reservoir Sampling Service
Data Acquisition & Monitoring
By End User
Onshore
Offshore
By Geography
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
South Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of LAMEA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05563975
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article