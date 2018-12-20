Global Reservoir Analysis Market by Service and End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Reservoir Analysis Market by Service (Reservoir Simulation & Geo-modeling, Reservoir Sampling Services, and Data Acquisition & Monitoring) and End User (Onshore and Offshore) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2025



Reservoir is a subsurface pool of hydrocarbons occurring in porous or fractured rock formations, which are both conventional and unconventional. Conventional reservoir hydrocarbons, such as oil and gas, that are trapped by overlying rock formations are found easily by well drilling, whereas unconventional reservoir hydrocarbons are trapped in rocks and have low permeability, and thus require special operation strategy to recover. Some of the finest examples of unconventional reservoirs are oil sand, gas hydrate deposit, tight gas sand, heavy hydrocarbon, bitumen, and others. Reservoir analysis plays a significant role in determining fluid property, pressure in well, and flow rates of hydrocarbon. Moreover, they provide necessary inputs pertaining to design, engineering, construction, and completion of oil & gas projects.



Upsurge in demand for energy worldwide is expected to boost the growth of the global reservoir analysis market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in focus on mature oil & gas fields and developments across oil & gas sector drive the market across different regions. However, high cost, risk of operation, and complexity pertaining to reservoir analysis are anticipated to hamper the market during the forecast period. Conversely, development in hydraulic fracturing technology and enhanced spending capacity on development & exploration tasks are expected to create new opportunities for the global reservoir analysis market.



The global reservoir analysis market is segmented based on service, end user, and geography. Depending on service, it is classified as reservoir simulation & geo-modeling, reservoir sampling services, and data acquisition & monitoring. By end user, it is categorized as onshore and offshore. The market is analyzed based on geography into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in this report include Weatherford International Ltd., Schlumberger Limited DSM, Baker Hughes, Inc., Jiangxi East, Halliburton, and SGS SA. The other prominent players include Trican Well Service Limited, Emerson Electric Co., Geokinetics, Inc., Core Laboratories, and Paradigm, Expro Group.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

This report entails a detailed quantitative analysis of the current market trends from 2017 to 2025 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment of the global reservoir analysis market.

Market size and estimations are based on the comprehensive analyses of end users, developments, and services in the industry.

An in-depth analysis based on region assists to understand the regional market and facilitates the strategic business planning.

The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market.



Key Market Segments



By Service

Reservoir Simulation & Modeling

Reservoir Sampling Service

Data Acquisition & Monitoring



By End User

Onshore

Offshore



By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of LAMEA



