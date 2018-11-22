Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2018-2022: Vendors Operating Focusing on Developing and Launching Technologically Advanced and Innovative Products

DUBLIN, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.

The advancements in sensing technology is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market for the next four years. There is an increase in the demand for swimming pool alarms across the globe due to the rising safety awareness and swimming pool safety laws.

Market Overview

Increased preference for swimming

There is an increase in the demand for fitness activities such as swimming due to the growing awareness about the benefits of healthy living among the global population. Limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with water crisis

The climatic changes,increasing pollution levels, varying consumption patterns, geographical differences, and urbanization leads to water crisis.

Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advancements in sensing technology and increased preference for swimming, will provide considerable growth opportunities to residential and commercial swimming pool alarms manufactures. Blue Wave Products, Driven Design, Maytronics, PBM Industries, and Piscines Magiline are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Report Summary:



One trend affecting this market is the advancement in sensing technology. Infrared motion detectors, floating security devices, motion-activated cameras, gate alarms, personal immersion alarms, and perimeter alarms are the different sensing technologies of swimming pool alarms.



According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization. Vendors operating in the market focus on developing and launching technologically advanced and innovative products, in terms of features like design, build quality, smart connectivity, and others.



Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with water crisis. When the demand for water exceeds its supply due to excess wastage of water, then it results to water crisis.



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

Segmentation by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

Segmentation by distribution channel

Comparison by distribution channel

Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-users

Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Advancement in sensing technology

Growing demand for smart connected integrated monitoring system

Growing online retail

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Blue Wave Products

Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)

Maytronics

PBM Industries (Poolguard)

Piscines Magiline

PART 17: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4s8v9/global?w=5





