Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2018-2022: Vendors Operating Focusing on Developing and Launching Technologically Advanced and Innovative Products

The "Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.

The advancements in sensing technology is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market for the next four years. There is an increase in the demand for swimming pool alarms across the globe due to the rising safety awareness and swimming pool safety laws.

Market Overview

Increased preference for swimming

There is an increase in the demand for fitness activities such as swimming due to the growing awareness about the benefits of healthy living among the global population. Limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with water crisis

The climatic changes,increasing pollution levels, varying consumption patterns, geographical differences, and urbanization leads to water crisis.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advancements in sensing technology and increased preference for swimming, will provide considerable growth opportunities to residential and commercial swimming pool alarms manufactures. Blue Wave Products, Driven Design, Maytronics, PBM Industries, and Piscines Magiline are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Report Summary:

One trend affecting this market is the advancement in sensing technology. Infrared motion detectors, floating security devices, motion-activated cameras, gate alarms, personal immersion alarms, and perimeter alarms are the different sensing technologies of swimming pool alarms.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization. Vendors operating in the market focus on developing and launching technologically advanced and innovative products, in terms of features like design, build quality, smart connectivity, and others.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with water crisis. When the demand for water exceeds its supply due to excess wastage of water, then it results to water crisis.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

  • Segmentation by product

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Segmentation by distribution channel
  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-users
  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advancement in sensing technology
  • Growing demand for smart connected integrated monitoring system
  • Growing online retail

PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive landscape

PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Blue Wave Products
  • Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)
  • Maytronics
  • PBM Industries (Poolguard)
  • Piscines Magiline

PART 17: APPENDIX

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4s8v9/global?w=5

