Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2018-2022: Vendors Operating Focusing on Developing and Launching Technologically Advanced and Innovative Products
The "Global Residential and Commercial Swimming Pool Alarms Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The residential and commercial swimming pool alarms market will register a CAGR of over 7% by 2022.
The advancements in sensing technology is identified as one of the key trends that will gain traction in the market for the next four years. There is an increase in the demand for swimming pool alarms across the globe due to the rising safety awareness and swimming pool safety laws.
Market Overview
Increased preference for swimming
There is an increase in the demand for fitness activities such as swimming due to the growing awareness about the benefits of healthy living among the global population. Limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with water crisis
The climatic changes,increasing pollution levels, varying consumption patterns, geographical differences, and urbanization leads to water crisis.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies and the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the advancements in sensing technology and increased preference for swimming, will provide considerable growth opportunities to residential and commercial swimming pool alarms manufactures. Blue Wave Products, Driven Design, Maytronics, PBM Industries, and Piscines Magiline are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Report Summary:
One trend affecting this market is the advancement in sensing technology. Infrared motion detectors, floating security devices, motion-activated cameras, gate alarms, personal immersion alarms, and perimeter alarms are the different sensing technologies of swimming pool alarms.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the increased technological innovation and product line extension leading to product premiumization. Vendors operating in the market focus on developing and launching technologically advanced and innovative products, in terms of features like design, build quality, smart connectivity, and others.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the limited access and adoption of swimming pools in areas with water crisis. When the demand for water exceeds its supply due to excess wastage of water, then it results to water crisis.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Segmentation by distribution channel
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Online distribution channel - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Comparison by end-users
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Advancement in sensing technology
- Growing demand for smart connected integrated monitoring system
- Growing online retail
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Blue Wave Products
- Driven Designs (Pool Patrol)
- Maytronics
- PBM Industries (Poolguard)
- Piscines Magiline
PART 17: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/r4s8v9/global?w=5
