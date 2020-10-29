Global Residential Generators Industry
Global Residential Generators Market to Reach $11.1 Billion by 2027
Oct 29, 2020, 11:01 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Generators estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Residential Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and
Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless
Recent Market Activity
Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread
Adoption of Generators
Global Market Outlook
Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators
in Mature Developed Markets
Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market
Global Competitor Market Shares
Residential Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (USA)
Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)
Briggs and Stratton Corporation (USA)
Caterpillar Inc. (USA)
Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (USA)
Cummins Inc. (USA)
Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)
Pramac S.p.A (Italy)
Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. (USA)
Harrington Generators International Ltd. (UK)
Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)
Kohler Co. (USA)
Mi-T-M Corporation (USA)
Multiquip Inc. (USA)
Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany)
MTU Onsite Energy (USA)
Scott?s Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc. (USA
Siemens Corporation (USA)
Westinghouse Electric Corporation (USA)
Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd. (China)
Wacker Neuson Corporation (USA)
Yamaha Motor Corporation (USA)
Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Himoinsa (Spain)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart
Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth
Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential
Generators Smarter
Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies
Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators
Gain Traction
Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened
Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion
Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost
Demand for Residential Generators
List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply
for 2015 & 2016
Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity
to Sustain Growth in the Market
Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted
Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential
Generators
Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements
Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators
Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth
Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain
Momentum
Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation
Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators
Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for
Residential Standby Generators
Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models
Impediments in Market Growth
Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance
Continues to Remain High
Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending
Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Residential Generators Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Residential Generators Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Residential Generators Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 4: United States Residential Generators Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Residential Generators Market in the United States:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
CANADA
Table 6: Canadian Residential Generators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 7: Canadian Residential Generators Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
JAPAN
Table 8: Japanese Market for Residential Generators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 9: Residential Generators Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
CHINA
Table 10: Chinese Residential Generators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 11: Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million: 2012-2019
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 12: European Residential Generators Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 13: Residential Generators Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 14: European Residential Generators Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 15: Residential Generators Market in France: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 16: French Residential Generators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
GERMANY
Table 17: Residential Generators Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 18: German Residential Generators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
ITALY
Table 19: Italian Residential Generators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 20: Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Residential Generators:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 22: Residential Generators Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
SPAIN
Table 23: Spanish Residential Generators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 24: Spanish Residential Generators Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
RUSSIA
Table 25: Russian Residential Generators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Residential Generators Market in Russia: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Residential Generators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 28: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Residential Generators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 30: Residential Generators Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 31: Asia-Pacific Residential Generators Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 32: Residential Generators Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 33: Australian Residential Generators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
INDIA
Table 34: Indian Residential Generators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Indian Residential Generators Historic Market Review
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
SOUTH KOREA
Table 36: Residential Generators Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 37: South Korean Residential Generators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Residential
Generators: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 39: Residential Generators Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2012-2019
LATIN AMERICA
Table 40: Latin American Residential Generators Market Trends
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 41: Residential Generators Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 42: Latin American Residential Generators Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020,
and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 43: Argentinean Residential Generators Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 44: Residential Generators Market in Argentina in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
BRAZIL
Table 45: Residential Generators Market in Brazil: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Brazilian Residential Generators Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million: 2012-2019
MEXICO
Table 47: Residential Generators Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 48: Mexican Residential Generators Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 49: Rest of Latin America Residential Generators Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Latin
America: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
MIDDLE EAST
Table 51: The Middle East Residential Generators Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 52: Residential Generators Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 53: The Middle East Residential Generators Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 54: Iranian Market for Residential Generators: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 55: Residential Generators Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million for the Period 2012-2019
ISRAEL
Table 56: Israeli Residential Generators Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 57: Residential Generators Market in Israel in US$
Million: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 58: Saudi Arabian Residential Generators Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Residential Generators Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million: 2012-2019
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 60: Residential Generators Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 61: United Arab Emirates Residential Generators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 62: Residential Generators Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 63: Rest of Middle East Residential Generators Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million: 2012-2019
AFRICA
Table 64: African Residential Generators Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: Residential Generators Market in Africa: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 32
