Global Residential Generators Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Residential Generators estimated at US$9.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the period 2020-2027.





The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Residential Generators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 128-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Residential Generators: Enabling Accessible, Efficient, and

Affordable Backup Power for the Powerless

Recent Market Activity

Need for Reliable and Continuous Power Supply Drive Widespread

Adoption of Generators

Global Market Outlook

Replacement Demand to Sustain Demand for Residential Generators

in Mature Developed Markets

Asia-Pacific: Fastest Growing Residential Generators Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Residential Generators Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



American Honda Motor Co., Inc. (USA)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Briggs and Stratton Corporation (USA)

Caterpillar Inc. (USA)

Champion Power Equipment, Inc. (USA)

Cummins Inc. (USA)

Generac Power Systems, Inc. (USA)

Pramac S.p.A (Italy)

Harbor Freight Tools USA, Inc. (USA)

Harrington Generators International Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Kirloskar Electric Company Limited (India)

Kohler Co. (USA)

Mi-T-M Corporation (USA)

Multiquip Inc. (USA)

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG (Germany)

MTU Onsite Energy (USA)

Scott?s Emergency Lighting and Power Generation, Inc. (USA

Siemens Corporation (USA)

Westinghouse Electric Corporation (USA)

Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd. (China)

Wacker Neuson Corporation (USA)

Yamaha Motor Corporation (USA)

Yanmar Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Himoinsa (Spain)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Automatic, Intelligent, and Smart

Generators Drive Healthy Market Growth

Advanced Technology and Connectivity Make Residential

Generators Smarter

Automatic Generators Integrated with Smart Technologies

Gasoline-Powered, and Solar and Battery Combination Generators

Gain Traction

Frequent Power Outages Due to Aging and Heavily Burdened

Electric Power Infrastructure Benefit Market Expansion

Grid Failures Due to Natural & Man Made Disasters Also Boost

Demand for Residential Generators

List of Major Power Outages That Affected Global Power Supply

for 2015 & 2016

Slow yet Encouraging Rise in Residential Construction Activity

to Sustain Growth in the Market

Growing Investments in Smart Homes that Requires Uninterrupted

Power Supply Drive Strong Business Case for Residential

Generators

Easy Portability, Low Installation & Maintenance Requirements

Drive Surging Demand for Portable Residential Generators

Bi-Fuel Portability Aid Growth

Market for Generators with Output Capacity Upto 20 KVA Gain

Momentum

Lower Prices and Lack of Proper Network for Gas Transportation

Benefit Demand for Diesel Generators

Longer Duration of Power Supply during Outages Spur Demand for

Residential Standby Generators

Select Innovative Residential Standby Generator Models

Impediments in Market Growth

Despite Lowering Prices, Cost of Operations & Maintenance

Continues to Remain High

Sputtering Economic Growth Forcing Cut in Consumer Spending

Stringent Environmental Guidelines Hampering Growth



