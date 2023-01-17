Global Residential Solar PV (Phototvoltaic) Markets, 2022-2023 & 2030 - Innovative Business Models and Improved Customer Experience to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Residential Solar PV Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The residential solar PV segment is witnessing a period of fast growth, driven by a combination of an increasingly favorable regulatory climate, higher electricity prices, and concerns over climate change.

The restraints that have held the market back, primarily delays in approvals, have grown weaker, as governments gradually tackle these issues. The uptake of battery storage systems will be pivotal to PV market growth in the future, as households with battery storage solutions can significantly increase their self-consumption of electricity and further mitigate higher

energy costs.



This research service highlights the main drivers and restraints and their relative strengths. Profiles of key countries (a relatively small number of country markets still account for a significant percentage of the total market) offer a clear picture of the status, the growth accelerators and challenges, and the market potential.

In addition, countries are ranked in terms of market attractiveness, based on criteria, such as policy support, incentives, and accessibility. Growth opportunities for active market participants and new entrants are also identified.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Residential Photovoltaic (PV) Sector

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Key Findings

Scope of Analysis

2 Growth Opportunity Analysis

Global Residential Solar PV Market Capacity Additions, 2023-2030

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Hotspots

The United States

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Australia

India

Germany

Italy

UK

Poland

The Netherlands

Belgium

Japan

Brazil

Turkey

Spain

3 Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Solar-as-a-service

Growth Opportunity 2: Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3: Off-grid Deployments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qkeb5j

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets