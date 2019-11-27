Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers (Agro-Polymers, Biopolyesters & Others) Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024

DUBLIN, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market By Type (Agro-Polymers, Biopolyesters & Others), By Application, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Overview The global resorbable (bioresorbable) polymers market stood at $1.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $2.4 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast period.

Bioresorbable polymers are a ground-breaking technological material that can be broken down by the body and do not require mechanical removal. These materials have applications in a broad range of medical indications, such as coronary & peripheral vascular scaffolds, tissue fixation screws and sutures.



Some of the factors fueling the global resorbable (bioresorbable) polymers market are patient-friendliness, growing demand in drug delivery application and cost-effectiveness. However, the market is restrained by the lack of quality control in some developing countries and high price of bioresorbable polymers. The market is dominated by the biopolyesters type segment, owing to high resistance to poor environmental conditions and their enhanced quality.

The bio-polyesters segment is also anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the global bioresorbable polymers market during the forecast period. Based on application, the market has been segmented into orthopedics, drug delivery and others. Among these application segments, the orthopedics application is expected to lead the global bioresorbable polymers market in coming years, closely followed by the drug delivery segment.



Notably, the drug delivery application is also expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the growing number of implant surgeries in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Regional Segmentation North America is the largest bioresorbable polymers market, in terms of value, globally, closely followed by Europe.



Some of the factors propelling the growth of the North American market include augmented local manufacturing, high growth of end-use industries and increasing number of domestic companies in various vertical market segments. Further, North America is anticipated to register fastest growth in the global bioresorbable polymers market, on the back of high demand from drug delivery applications and orthopedics.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading companies in the global resorbable (bioresorbable) polymers market are Corbion, Evonik Industries, Foster Corporation, KLS Martin, Poly-Med, Merck KgA, Mar-Lee Companies, LACTEL Absorbable Polymers, DSM, PCAS, etc.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024



Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Recall

4.3. Brand Satisfaction

4.4. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.5. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase



5. Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Overview



6. Global Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Agro-Polymers (Polysaccharides, Proteins), Biopolyesters (Polylactic Acid, Polycaprolactone, Polyglycolic Acid and Others))

6.2.2. By Application (Orthopedics, Cardiac implants, Dental Implants, Trauma, Oral Drug Delivery, Parenteral Drug Delivery and Others)

6.2.3. By Region

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Market Attractiveness Index



7. North America Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Type

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Country

7.2.4. By Company

7.3. North America: Country Analysis



8. Europe Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Country

8.2.4. By Company

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis



9. Asia-Pacific Resorbable (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Country

9.2.4. By Company

9.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis



10. Rest of the World (Bioresorbable) Polymers Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Company



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

13.2.1. Basic Details

13.2.2. Financials (As reported)

13.2.3. Supply Chain Analysis

13.2.4. Key Market Focus and Geographical Presence

13.2.5. Planned Investments

13.2.6. Pricing of Target Types

13.2.7. Market positioning

13.3. Global Players Profiled

13.3.1. Corbion

13.3.2. DSM

13.3.3. Merck KgA

13.3.4. PCAS

13.3.5. KLS Martin

13.3.6. Evonik Industries

13.3.7. Foster Corporation

13.3.8. Poly-Med

13.3.9. LACTEL Absorbable Polymers

13.3.10. Mar-Lee Companies



14. Strategic Recommendations



