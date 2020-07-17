Global Resorcinol Market Outlook 2020-2028: Focus on Flame Retardants, Tire & Rubber Products, UV Absorbers, Wood Adhesives and Other Applications

DUBLIN, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Resorcinol Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Resorcinol Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 8.3% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing adoption in wood-bonding adhesives, increasing applications in automotive industry, and raising demand from emerging countries.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Adoption in Wood-Bonding Adhesives

3.1.2 Increasing Application in Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Rising Demand from Emerging Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Resorcinol Market, By Application

4.1 Flame Retardants

4.2 Tire & Rubber Products

4.3 UV Absorbers

4.4 Wood Adhesives

4.5 Other Applications



5 Resorcinol Market, By Geography

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4 Middle East

5.5 Latin America

5.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



6 Key Player Activities

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

6.3 Product Launch & Expansions

6.4 Other Activities



7 Leading Companies

7.1 Akrochem Corporation

7.2 Alfa Aesar

7.3 Amino-Chem

7.4 Atul Limited

7.5 EMCO Dyestuff

7.6 Euram Chemicals Ltd.

7.7 GFS Chemicals

7.8 Haihang Industry

7.9 Indspec Chemical Corporation

7.10 Jay Organics

7.11 Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical Group Corp.

7.12 Kraeber & Co. GmbH

7.13 Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

7.14 Nippy Chemicals

7.15 Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals

7.16 Sanjay Chemicals (India)

7.17 Sinoright International Trade

7.18 Sumitomo Chemical



