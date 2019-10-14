Global Respiratory Care Devices Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Respiratory Care Devices market worldwide is projected to grow by US$9.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 7.1%. Therapeutic Devices, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$16.7 Billion by the year 2025, Therapeutic Devices will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$328.9 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$285 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Therapeutic Devices will reach a market size of US$898.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, 3B Medical, Inc.; Acare Technology Co., Ltd.; Allied Healthcare Products, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; Chart Industries, Inc.; Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA; Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Ltd.; Hamilton Medical AG; Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.; Invacare Corporation; Masimo Corporation; Medline Industries, Inc.; Medtronic PLC; Philips India Ltd.; ResMed Corporation; Rotech Healthcare, Inc.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Respiratory Care Devices Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Respiratory Care Devices Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Respiratory Care Devices Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Therapeutic Devices (Product) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Therapeutic Devices (Product) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Monitoring Devices (Product) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Monitoring Devices (Product) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Monitoring Devices (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Diagnostic Devices (Product) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Consumables & Accessories (Product) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Consumables & Accessories (Product) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Hospitals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Hospitals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Hospitals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to

2017

Table 21: Homecare Settings (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Respiratory Care Devices Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Table 22: United States Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United States

by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: United States Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 28: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 31: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 34: Japanese Market for Respiratory Care Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Japanese Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 39: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 40: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Respiratory Care Devices Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 46: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 50: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Respiratory Care Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 53: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 55: Respiratory Care Devices Market in France by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand Analysis

in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 61: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Respiratory Care Devices Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 67: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Italian Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Respiratory Care Devices:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 79: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 85: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Russia by Product:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: Russian Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 92: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 95: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 98: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 106: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Respiratory Care Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 112: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Respiratory Care Devices Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Respiratory Care Devices Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 118: Respiratory Care Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 120: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Respiratory Care Devices Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Respiratory Care

Devices: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Respiratory Care Devices Market

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 130: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 131: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Respiratory Care Devices

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 139: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 140: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 143: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 145: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Brazil by

Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Respiratory Care Devices Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 151: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Respiratory Care Devices Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices

Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product:

2018 to 2025

Table 158: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices

Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Respiratory Care Devices

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 162: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 163: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 164: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Historic

Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 170: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 172: Iranian Market for Respiratory Care Devices: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Respiratory Care Devices in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Iranian Respiratory Care Devices Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 177: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 178: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 179: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 182: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market by

Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Respiratory Care Devices in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Respiratory Care Devices Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 190: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Care Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 192: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Respiratory Care Devices Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Respiratory Care Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 196: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Respiratory Care Devices Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 202: African Respiratory Care Devices Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Respiratory Care Devices Market in Africa by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Respiratory Care Devices Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: African Respiratory Care Devices Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Respiratory Care Devices Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Respiratory Care Devices Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ACARE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

ALLIED HEALTHCARE PRODUCTS

BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY

CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.

DRAEGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA

FISHER & PAYKEL HEALTHCARE

HAMILTON MEDICAL AG

HILL-ROM HOLDINGS

INVACARE CORPORATION

MASIMO CORPORATION

MEDLINE INDUSTRIES

MEDTRONIC PLC

PHILIPS INDIA

RESMED CORPORATION

ROTECH HEALTHCARE



V. CURATED RESEARCH

