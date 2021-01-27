Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets Report 2021-2025 with COVID-19 Impact, Forecasting/Analysis & Executive and Consultant Guides

DUBLIN, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets by Technology, Plex, Place and by Region with COVID-19 Impact & Forecasting/Analysis, and Executive and Consultant Guides 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Multiplex factor is creating market confusion while lowering costs and improving care but important factors are holding back progress.



COVID-19 has broken open the market for point of care testing of respiratory infections. Now the competition for market share begins in earnest.



Large new markets are opening up. In health facilities, clinics, physicians' offices and elsewhere. And let's not forget the screening market, not just for COVID, but for the rest of the 20 something respiratory pathogens as well. Multiplex vs single plex? Explore the rapidly changing market as competitors jockey for position in new markets that are not yet well understood.

New technology is forever changing the diagnosis of respiratory infections. Shrinking time to result is opening up markets multiple times the size of current microbiology based practice. Diagnosis has already moved into the Emergency Room. It is now moving to the Physician's Office Lab. Could the Home be next?

The widespread nature of respiratory infections, (young people can get 8 colds a year) means that potential market sizes are enormous. Respiratory, already the largest infectious disease category could multiply in size. This is a growth opportunity for all diagnostic companies. Understand the opportunity and the risk with this in-depth report.

Key Topics Covered:

Respiratory Infections Diagnostic Market - Strategic Situation Analysis and Impact of COVID-19

Guide for Executives, Marketing, Sales and Business Development Staff

Guide for Management Consultants and Investment Advisors

1. Introduction and Market Definition



2. Market Overview

2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

2.1.1 Academic Research Lab

2.1.2 Diagnostic Test Developer

2.1.3 Instrumentation Supplier

2.1.4 Distributor and Reagent Supplier

2.1.5 Independent Testing Lab

2.1.6 Public National/regional lab

2.1.7 Hospital lab

2.1.8 Physician Office Labs

2.1.9 Audit Body

2.1.10 Certification Body

2.2 Respiratory Infections

2.2.1 Upper vs. Lower - Marketing Implications

2.2.2 Understanding the Role of Pneumonia

2.2.3 Bacterial Infections

2.2.4 Tuberculosis - A Special Case

2.2.5 Viral Infections

2.2.6 Fungal and Other Pathogens

2.3 Diagnostics - A Changing Role

2.3.1 Historical Practice

2.3.2 Current Diagnostics

2.3.3 The Multiplex Vector

2.3.4 Future Diagnostics - The Question of When and Where

2.3.5 Respiratory Infection Diagnostics - The Destination

2.3.6 Diagnostics as Defensive Weapons

2.4 COVID-19

2.4.1 Signs and symptoms

2.4.2 Transmission

2.4.3 Diagnosis

2.4.4 Prevention

2.4.5 Management

2.4.6 Prognosis

2.5 Pandemic Diagnostics

2.5.1 Risk Management - Spark and Spread

2.5.2 Dx Technology - Nucleic Acid Based

2.5.3 Dx Technology - Immunoassay & Serology

2.5.4 Time to Market and Preparedness Issues

2.5.5 Unrecognized Role of Multiplex in Pandemic Management

3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Syndromic Multiplexing

3.1.2 T.A.T

3.1.3 Antimicrobial Resistance Movement

3.1.4 Pandemic Mitigation

3.1.5 An Aging at Risk Population

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 The Cost Curve

3.2.2 Regulation and coverage

3.2.3 Laissez Faire

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 The Shrinking Multiplexing Machine

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Networking and Anonymous Reporting

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 The Key Role of Time to Result

3.4.2 Single Cell Genomics Changes the Picture

3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.4 Pathogen Identification - A Projected Timetable of the Future

4. Respiratory Infection Diagnostics Recent Developments

4.1 Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

4.1.1 Importance of These Developments

4.1.2 How to Use This Section

5. Profiles of Key Players

Abacus Diagnostica

Abbott Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Co-Diagnostics

Cue Health

Curetis

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diascopic

Diasorin

Expedeon

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

Genetic Signatures

GenMark Dx

Hologic

Immunexpress

Inflammatix

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Lexigene

Luminex

Lumos Diagnostics

Mammoth Biosciences

Mbio Diagnostics

Meridian Bioscience

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

Nanomix

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Quidel

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Saw Diagnostics

Seegene

Sensovation

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

Sona Nanotech

T2 Biosystems

Thermo Fisher

Veradus Labs

Veramarx

6. The Global Market for Respiratory Infection Diagnostics

6.1 Global Market Overview by Country

6.2 Global Market by Technology - Overview

6.3 Global Market by Plex - Overview

6.4 Global Market by Place - Overview

7. Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

7.1 Microbiology

7.2 PCR

7.3 NGS

7.4 Immunoassay/Other

7.5 C19 Singleplex

8. Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Plex

8.1 C19 Single Plex

8.2 Singleplex

8.3 Duplex/Triplex

8.4 Multiplex Technology

9. Global Respiratory Infection Diagnostic Markets - by Place

9.1 Hospital Lab

9.2 Outpatient Lab

9.3 POC

