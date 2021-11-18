Global Respiratory Protection Equipment Markets to 2026: Regulations by Governments Involving Workplace Security is the Major Driving Force

DUBLIN, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protection Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protection equipment market is evaluated at US$ 6.879 billion for the year 2019 growing at a CAGR of 7.04% reaching the market size of US$ 11.076 billion by the year 2026.

Regulations by various governments involving workplace security are the major driving force for the global respiratory protection equipment market. Technological innovations for enhancing RPE and a special focus on comfort and personalization for proper fit increasing the effectiveness of the equipment are also boosting the market growth.

However, limitations of RPE such as limited application in areas with a high concentration of chemical contaminants or poorly fitted equipment, and lack of its utilization where oxygen is deficient may impede the overall market growth.



Increasing investments by major market players into research and development are enhancing the capabilities and reliability of these solutions, thus making them fit for use in a wider range of applications even in the harshest atmospheres. This is fueling the adoption of these solutions among the various end-users.

North America and Europe hold a significant share in the global market on account of stringent regulations regarding workers' safety in these regions. Booming industries in these regions are contributing to the increasing demand for this equipment in these regions. The market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness impressive growth on account of the rapid growth of industries in this region.



Rising incidences of mesothelioma, cancer that affects the protective lining of the internal organs, including the heart, lungs, and abdominal cavity, are further anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. It is commonly caused by exposure to asbestos across various industries, including construction, manufacturing, factory, textile mill, power plants, and shipyards.



The recent COVID-19 outbreak has spiked the demand for healthcare protective equipment due to the rising number of cases globally



The outbreak has surged the demand for PPE such as medical masks, face shields, gloves, gowns and aprons, and respirators such as N95 or FFP2 standard or equivalent which has led to their shortage across various countries.

Thus, to tackle this situation, several manufacturers have ramped up their production capacities and are expanding their manufacturing facilities to meet the growing demand which is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market. Several regulatory organizations have recommended various companies and governments to increase their manufacturing of respiratory protective equipment, including respirators and breathing apparatuses.

Surgical masks and respirators are among the most significant aspects of critical care in healthcare, and a decrease in supply may lead to product shortages, diminished profits, and an insecure future. Already, the regional government is placing greater emphasis on centralized stock and local supply chains, as well as requiring businesses to carry out risk assessments on the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses.



The rising burden of pandemic and chronic diseases is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period



The growing burden of pandemic and epidemic diseases, increasing demand for surgical procedures, including minimally invasive procedures, and increasing importance are given to the workplace regarding safety are some of the factors driving the overall market growth.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is increasing across the world, due to the rapidly aging population and greater longevity of people with chronic conditions, eventually leading to tremendous pressure on the healthcare system across the world. According to the statistics provided by the World Health Organization in 2019, over one-third of the European population above the age of 15 years has a chronic disease. Two out of three people reaching the retirement age are expected to have at least two chronic conditions.



Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of infectious biological hazards, such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), are estimated to increase the demand for respiratory protection equipment in the future.

Report Scope

Company Profiles

Bullard

GENTEX Corporation

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Alpha Pro Tech

Prestige Ameritech

Uvex Group

Ansell Ltd.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

DuPont

Market Segmentation:

By Camera Type

Short-wavelength

Mid-wavelength

Long-wavelength

By Device Type

Un-cooled

Cryogenically cooled

By End User Industry

Military and Defense

Construction

Manufacturing

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72qlcx

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

