Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market 2020-2025 - Analysis by Product Type, Filter Type, End-use Industry and Region

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global respiratory protective equipment market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.



Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety is also providing a boost to the market growth. RPE can protect the industrial workers from inhaling harmful chemicals, gases and radiological and nuclear material. This can aid in preventing the instances of occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and mesothelioma.



The growing demand for technologically advanced multi-functional RPE is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, manufacturers have introduced respirators that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes.



Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture product variants with innovative in-facepiece gas detection technology, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Bullard, Delta Plus, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, RSG Safety, Uvex Safety Group, etc.



Key Questions Answered

How has the global respiratory protective equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global respiratory protective equipment market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Air Purifier Respirators

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Major Types

6.1.2.1 Unpowered Respirators

6.1.2.2 Powered Respirators

6.1.2.3 Escape Respirators

6.1.3 Market Forecast

6.2 Supplied Air Respirators

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Major Types

6.2.2.1 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

6.2.2.2 Airline Respirators

6.2.2.3 Loose Fitting Hoods

6.2.3 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Filter Type

7.1 Particle Filter

7.2 Gas/Vapour Filter

7.3 Combined Filter



8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry

8.1 Healthcare

8.2 Oil and gas

8.3 Chemical

8.4 Construction

8.5 Law Enforcement

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.2 Asia-Pacific

9.3 Europe

9.4 Latin America

9.5 Middle East & Africa



10 SWOT Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Strengths

10.3 Weaknesses

10.4 Opportunities

10.5 Threats



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes



13 Price Indicators



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players



3M

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Bullard

Delta Plus

Honeywell International Inc.

ILC Dover

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company

RSG Safety

Uvex Safety Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vb12i8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

