Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market 2020-2025 - Analysis by Product Type, Filter Type, End-use Industry and Region
May 13, 2020, 16:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Respiratory Protective Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global respiratory protective equipment market is currently witnessing strong growth. Looking forward, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2020-2025.
Rapid industrialization across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing awareness regarding the importance of workplace safety is also providing a boost to the market growth. RPE can protect the industrial workers from inhaling harmful chemicals, gases and radiological and nuclear material. This can aid in preventing the instances of occupational asthma, pneumoconiosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), lung cancer and mesothelioma.
The growing demand for technologically advanced multi-functional RPE is acting as another growth-inducing factor. For instance, manufacturers have introduced respirators that are equipped with auto-darkening filters (ADF) and sensors to minimize eye damage and provide protection from fumes.
Other factors, including extensive research and development (R&D) activities to manufacture product variants with innovative in-facepiece gas detection technology, along with the implementation of stringent government policies promoting occupational safety and health standards, are projected to drive the market further.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being 3M, Alpha Pro Tech Limited, Bullard, Delta Plus, Honeywell International Inc., ILC Dover, Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd., Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company, RSG Safety, Uvex Safety Group, etc.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the global respiratory protective equipment market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the filter type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?
- What is the structure of the global respiratory protective equipment market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Respiratory Protective Equipment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Air Purifier Respirators
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Major Types
6.1.2.1 Unpowered Respirators
6.1.2.2 Powered Respirators
6.1.2.3 Escape Respirators
6.1.3 Market Forecast
6.2 Supplied Air Respirators
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Major Types
6.2.2.1 Self-contained Breathing Apparatus
6.2.2.2 Airline Respirators
6.2.2.3 Loose Fitting Hoods
6.2.3 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Filter Type
7.1 Particle Filter
7.2 Gas/Vapour Filter
7.3 Combined Filter
8 Market Breakup by End-use Industry
8.1 Healthcare
8.2 Oil and gas
8.3 Chemical
8.4 Construction
8.5 Law Enforcement
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.3 Europe
9.4 Latin America
9.5 Middle East & Africa
10 SWOT Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Strengths
10.3 Weaknesses
10.4 Opportunities
10.5 Threats
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
- 3M
- Alpha Pro Tech Limited
- Bullard
- Delta Plus
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ILC Dover
- Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.
- Mine Safety Appliances (MSA) Company
- RSG Safety
- Uvex Safety Group
