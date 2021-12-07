Global Restaurant Tech Brand Acrelec Acquires Drive-In Solution OrderMatic

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acrelec, a global technology company reinventing the customer experience with a rich suite of end-to-end software & hardware solutions, finalized the acquisition of Oklahoma City-based OrderMatic technology.

"Bill Cunningham, the founder of OrderMatic, was such a legend and talented engineer. I met highly skilled people when I first visited the company eight years ago," said Jacques Mangeot, CEO of Acrelec. "Like OrderMatic, we started in a garage. I am happy and proud that Acrelec now invests in OrderMatic so together we can continue Bill's legacy in drive-in technologies."

Founded in 1955, OrderMatic designs and manufactures drive-in technology solutions for quick-service restaurants. Widely known brands such as Dunkin', Subway, Sonic, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, A&W, and Whataburger have all used OrderMatic solutions to enhance the customer experience.

"For over sixty years, America's voice has been delivered through OrderMatic audio in restaurants across every state of the USA," said Paul Crawford, President & CEO of OrderMatic. "We have done this successfully through uncompromising customer service and affordable pricing. Now, we look forward to enhancing our brand with the technological expertise and futuristic thinking that Acrelec has become synonymous with. Our customers will be delighted."

As part of the acquisition, OrderMatic CEO Paul Crawford and key team members will continue to work alongside Acrelec's team to enhance OrderMatic.



Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations around the world in 70 countries and nearly 1,000 employees, including two manufacturing plants and a 150-person software division. They work with iconic brands such as McDonald's, Dunkin', Burger King, KFC, and Taco Bell, providing an entire ecosystem of technology solutions for QSR and Fast Casual restaurants.

In 2016, Acrelec acquired Pittsburgh-based HyperActive Technologies, a tech innovator in order confirmation boards and drive-thru service timers. That technology, along with OrderMatic, is part of the growing ecosystem of solutions Acrelec Americas offers restaurants.

"The OrderMatic team, products, and legacy will accelerate Acrelec growth in the U.S.," said Thibaud Denolle, Acrelec's innovation and marketing director. "This acquisition is one more step in our effort to enhance our smart-store eco-system of solutions that increase customer engagement, improve operations, and optimize efficiencies."

The companies will be working quickly on plans to integrate software and services and elevate audio automation systems to optimize the customer experience.

About Acrelec

Acrelec is a global technology company focused on reinventing the customer experience for restaurant and retail brands. Leveraging decades of software, hardware and service expertise, Acrelec develops and integrates new platforms that increase customer engagement, optimize efficiency and improve operations.



Serving nearly 70 global customers—including iconic brands such as McDonald's and Dunkin'—Acrelec counts over 80,000 installations in 70 countries, bringing its robust tech ecosystem for drive-thru, self-checkout, kiosk, and click and collect to people worldwide.

With nearly 1,000 employees around the globe, Acrelec collaborates with customers and partners to design, create, and build the world's leading smart stores.

