Global Retail 2.0 Market Analysis 2020-2030 - Opportunities in Simplification of eCommerce Services, Ambient Commerce, Cybersecurity for Retail

This study explores Retail 2.0 for the period 2020 to 2030, offering insights into market measurements, drivers and restraints, major transformation shifts, business model evolution, and critical growth opportunities.

Retail is undergoing a major transformation as trends converge to create new opportunities for the industry. Specifically, the rise of gen Y and gen Z, the digitization of retail, and the upcoming post-COVID-19 economy will compel retailers to rethink their strategies and embrace a more omnichannel and frictionless retail model.



Consumers' rapid adoption of technology has completely changed shopping behavior, from high street brick-and-mortar shoppers to mobile-first social media shoppers. This fundamental shift in consumer behavior has compelled retailers to evolve more aggressively from physical to digital channels, thereby accelerating the advent of new business models.



The publisher expects retail to continue down this evolutionary path, incorporating emerging bricks-and-clicks business models such as pop-up stores, virtual stores, interactive kiosks, and online hypermarkets. Retail will become completely self-service-based, frictionless, and omnipresent as companies introduce more digital touch points to consumers.

Technology will support customers during the entire shopping process: making a purchase decision (advanced customer analytics), finding the right store (location intelligence), experiencing the products (digital reality), and paying for chosen items (e.g., mPayments, NFC, digital wallets).

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperative

Why Is Growth Becoming Increasingly Difficult to Achieve?

The Strategic Imperative

Our Mega Trend Universe - Overview

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Dashboard

Key Findings

Critical Growth Opportunities

3. Market Measurements

Online Retail Market by Key Countries - B2C

Online Retail Market by Key Countries - B2B

B2C ecommerce Products

Online Retail Market by Products - B2B

Key Shifts in Retail

Retail 2.0 - Key Trend Levers

Retail 2.0 - Key Transformational Shifts

Bricks and Clicks - New Store Formats Emerge

Bricks and Clicks - Future Store Experience

Bricks and Clicks - Pop-ups Redefine Small Box

Cross-border Retail - Next Wave of Opportunity in eCommerce

Cross-border Retail - Distributors Evolve to Digital Marketplaces

Changing Customer Expectations - Generational Influence

Changing Customer Expectations - Gender Influence

New Technology - AR/VR

New Technology - Voice Commerce

Retail Supply Chain Innovation - New Retail Fulfillment Models

4. Business Model Evolution

The Rise of Customer-centric Competitors in Retail

Emerging Customer Journey

Personalization - One Size No Longer Fits All

Online Wholesaling - From b2b to b2b2c

D2C - Compressing Value Chains

Social Commerce - New Digital Portal

5. Growth Opportunities Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Simplification of eCommerce Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Ambient Commerce

Growth Opportunity 3 - Cybersecurity for Retail

6. Conclusion

Critical Success Factors for Growth

The Last Word

7. Next Steps

