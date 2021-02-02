Global Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Report 2020: Investment by Companies to Embrace Circular Economy - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market Research Report 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global retail e-commerce packaging market is projected to reach a value of $68,388.1 million by 2030, rising from $19.022.7 million in 2019, progressing at a 12.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)



The market is being driven by the changing consumer preferences, surging population, and growing affordability of internet connections and mobile phones across the globe. In terms of material type, the market is bifurcated into envelopes and boxes, between which, the boxes bifurcation held the largest share of the market in 2019.



The bifurcation is further predicted to account for the largest revenue share of the retail e-commerce packaging market during the forecast period as well. Companies focus on packaging that can protect contents from different kinds of damage while it is being delivered, since delivering a product just one time costs 2-3 times less than it does for second or multiple deliveries. Since boxes offer strength and durability, along with ensuring consumer retention rate and reducing return ratio, enterprises are increasingly making their use.



On the basis of end user the retail e-commerce packaging market is categorized into furniture & home furnishing, consumer electronics, food & beverages, fashion & apparel, and cosmetics & personal care. Among these, the cosmetics & personal care industry is predicted to advance at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, which can be owing to the increasing disposable income of people. Consumers across the globe are buying these products online, since they are provided with increased number of choices and can select products according to their specific needs.



The emergence of affordable smartphones and internet connections is a key factor resulting in the rising demand for retail e-commerce packaging. Owing to technological advancements, the number of people who can afford electronics such as smartphones has risen considerably over the past few years. Moreover, access to internet has also increased in the past few years, which is why a larger number of people are able to shop online. This is further leading to the expansion of digital industries, including e-commerce, which, in turn, is driving the demand for packaging solutions.



Geographically, the retail e-commerce packaging market was dominated by Asia-Pacific in 2019. The market is registering growth in the region due to the expanding e-commerce industry, particularly in India and China. Other than this, the surging population and growing adoption of latest technologies in APAC are also driving the growth of the market. Apart from this, Middle East & Africa is predicted to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, which can be attributed to changing policies of governments, majorly in the U.A.E. and Saudi Arabia.



A major trend being observed in the retail e-commerce packaging market is the movement of companies towards circular economy model. These days, enterprises in the domain are increasingly investing in manufacturing facilities for increasing their productivity. Furthermore, these investments are also aimed towards decreasing the amount of waste, including those produced by corrugated sheets, by making use of it again as raw material for manufacturing packaging materials. The rising pressure from governments is compelling manufacturers to use better alternatives for producing packaging materials.



In conclusion, the market is being driven by the growing utilization of internet and smartphones and rising investment in industries for reducing the amount of waste that is generated.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Material Type

4.1.1.1 Boxes

4.1.1.2 Envelopes

4.1.1.3 Others

4.1.2 By End User

4.1.2.1 Consumer electronics

4.1.2.2 Fashion and apparel

4.1.2.3 Cosmetics and personal care

4.1.2.4 Food and beverages

4.1.2.5 Furniture and home furnishing

4.1.2.6 Others

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Trends

4.3.1.1 Investment by companies to embrace circular economy

4.3.2 Drivers

4.3.2.1 Increasing population across the globe

4.3.2.2 Affordable smartphone and internet connection

4.3.2.3 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.3.3 Restraints

4.3.3.1 Stringent government regulations to control environment pollution

4.3.3.2 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.3.4 Opportunities

4.3.4.1 Innovation by packaging manufacturers to make packaging attractive and protean

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Impact of COVID-19 on Retail E-Commerce Packaging Market

4.5.1 Prices of Raw Materials

4.5.2 Manufacturing

4.5.3 Consumer Sentiment & Sales



Chapter 5. Policy and Regulatory Landscape

5.1 North America

5.2 Europe

5.3 APAC

5.4 LATAM

5.5 MEA



Chapter 6. Global Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Material Type

6.2 By End User

6.3 By Region



Chapter 7. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Europe Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 9. APAC Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 10. LATAM Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 11. MEA Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 12. Major Markets: Segment Analysis

12.1 China Market, by Material Type

12.2 China Market, by End User

12.3 U.S. Market, by Material Type

12.4 U.S. Market, by End User

12.5 India Market, by Material Type

12.6 India Market, by End User

12.7 U.K. Market, by Material Type

12.8 U.K. Market, by End User

12.9 Mexico Market, by Material Type

12.10 Mexico Market, by End User



Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 List of Key Players and Their Offerings

13.2 List of Other Players

13.3 Global Strategic Developments in the Market



Chapter 14. Company Profiles

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Company

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Mondi Plc

Packaging Corporation of America

WestRock Company

Klabin S.A.

Sealed Air Corporation

Orora Limited

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Stora Enso Oyj

Georgia-Pacific LLC

