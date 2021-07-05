Global Reusable Straw Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Straw Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global reusable straw market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A reusable straw is an eco-friendly variant of straw that is generally made-up of recyclable materials such as stainless steel, bamboo, glass, and titanium among many others. It is safer and more convenient to use, easily cleanable and helps in curbing the non-biodegradable waste generation levels, in comparison to its plastic counterparts. Owing to this, reusable straws are widely utilized across restaurants, hotels, cafes, schools, hospitals and hospitality-related sectors.



Growing environmental concerns, coupled with rising consumer awareness towards the ecological benefits of reusable straw have augmented its demand globally. Based on the implementation of stringent government regulations against the consumption of single-use plastic. Several straw manufacturers are introducing reusable straws made up of food-grade silicon. Furthermore, the hectic and sedentary consumer lifestyles have propelled on-the-go food consumption and online food delivery services across the globe. This has also escalated the replacement of single-use reusable plastic straws with reusable straws, thereby fueling the product demand. Additionally, the growing number of government initiatives for reducing carbon footprints by curbing single-use plastic is anticipated to support the market growth momentum.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Eco-Products, Inc, EcoStraws Ltd, Crate and Barrel, Eco Imprints, Ever Eco, Final Straw, Greens Steel, Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner Ltd), Klean Kanteen, Koffie Straw, Simply Straws, Steelys Drinkware, StrawFree.org, TERRAIN, U-KONSERVE, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global reusable straw market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global reusable straw market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global reusable straw market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Reusable Straw Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Stainless Steel Straw

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Reusable Plastic Straw

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Bamboo Straw

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Glass Straw

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by End-User

7.1 Residential

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 HORECA

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Others

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Convenience Stores

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Online

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Others

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.1.1 China

9.1.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.1.2 Market Forecast

9.1.2 Japan

9.1.2.1 Market Trends

9.1.2.2 Market Forecast

9.1.3 India

9.1.3.1 Market Trends

9.1.3.2 Market Forecast

9.1.4 South Korea

9.1.4.1 Market Trends

9.1.4.2 Market Forecast

9.1.5 Australia

9.1.5.1 Market Trends

9.1.5.2 Market Forecast

9.1.6 Others

9.1.6.1 Market Trends

9.1.6.2 Market Forecast

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.1.1 Market Trends

9.2.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Market Trends

9.3.1.2 Market Forecast

9.3.2 France

9.3.2.1 Market Trends

9.3.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3.3 United Kingdom

9.3.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.3.2 Market Forecast

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.4.1 Market Trends

9.3.4.2 Market Forecast

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.5.1 Market Trends

9.3.5.2 Market Forecast

9.3.6 Russia

9.3.6.1 Market Trends

9.3.6.2 Market Forecast

9.3.7 Others

9.3.7.1 Market Trends

9.3.7.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Latin America

9.4.1 Brazil

9.4.1.1 Market Trends

9.4.1.2 Market Forecast

9.4.2 Mexico

9.4.2.1 Market Trends

9.4.2.2 Market Forecast

9.4.3 Others

9.4.3.1 Market Trends

9.4.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Turkey

9.5.1.1 Market Trends

9.5.1.2 Market Forecast

9.5.2 Saudi Arabia

9.5.2.1 Market Trends

9.5.2.2 Market Forecast

9.5.3 Iran

9.5.3.1 Market Trends

9.5.3.2 Market Forecast

9.5.4 United Arab Emirates

9.5.4.1 Market Trends

9.5.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5.5 Others

9.5.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.5.2 Market Forecast



10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 Eco-Products, Inc

13.3.1.1 Company Overview

13.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.2 EcoStraws Ltd.

13.3.2.1 Company Overview

13.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.3 Crate and Barrel

13.3.3.1 Company Overview

13.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.4 Eco Imprints

13.3.4.1 Company Overview

13.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.5 Ever Eco

13.3.5.1 Company Overview

13.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.6 Final Straw

13.3.6.1 Company Overview

13.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.7 Greens Steel

13.3.7.1 Company Overview

13.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.8 Jungle Straws/Jungle Culture (Chalk & Skinner Ltd)

13.3.8.1 Company Overview

13.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.9 Klean Kanteen

13.3.9.1 Company Overview

13.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.10 Koffie Straw

13.3.10.1 Company Overview

13.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.11 Simply Straws

13.3.11.1 Company Overview

13.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.12 Steelys Drinkware

13.3.12.1 Company Overview

13.3.12.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.13 StrawFree.org

13.3.13.1 Company Overview

13.3.13.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.14 TERRAIN

13.3.14.1 Company Overview

13.3.14.2 Product Portfolio

13.3.15 U-KONSERVE

13.3.15.1 Company Overview

13.3.15.2 Product Portfolio

