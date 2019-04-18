Global Reusable Water Bottles Industry Report, 2019: Outlook to 2027
Apr 18, 2019, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Reusable Water Bottles Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the growing trend of online shopping, rising demand for trendy water bottles and increasing standards of living in developing economies.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.
The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.
With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.
This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.
Report Highlights
- The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Strategic Benchmarking
1.6 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Trend of Online Shopping
3.1.2 Rising Demand for Trendy Water Bottles
3.1.3 Increasing Standards of Living in Developing Economies
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
4 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Product
4.1 Filtered Water Bottles
4.2 Growlers Water Bottles
4.3 Plain Water Bottles
4.4 Infuser Water Bottles
4.5 Insulated Water Bottles
4.6 Collapsible Water Bottles
4.7 Plastic Water Bottles
4.8 Other Products
5 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Material Type
5.1 Polymer
5.2 Glass
5.3 Silicone
5.4 Metal
5.4.1 Stainless Steel Bottles
5.4.2 Aluminum
5.5 Battery Bottles
5.6 Other Material Types
6 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Size
6.1 8-12 oz Water Bottles
6.2 16-27 oz Water Bottles
6.3 32 oz Water Bottles
6.4 40 oz Water Bottles
6.5 64 oz Water Bottles
6.6 1 gallon and above Water Bottles
7 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Primary Usage
7.1 Travel
7.2 Everyday
7.3 Sports
7.4 Other Primary Usages
8 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Distribution Network
8.1 Independent Stores
8.2 Online Sales
8.3 Hyper/Supermarket
8.4 E-Commerce
8.5 Retail Stores and Department Stores
8.6 Other Distribution Networks
9 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Geography
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia Pacific
9.4 Middle East
9.5 Latin America
9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
10 Key Player Activities
10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.3 Product Launch & Expansions
10.4 Other Activities
11 Leading Companies
11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.2 Tupperware Brands Corporation
11.3 BRITA GmbH
11.4 SIGG Switzerland AG
11.5 Klean Kanteen Inc.
11.6 Nathan Sports Inc.
11.7 Thermos LLC
11.8 Aquasana Inc.
11.9 Flaska
11.10 S'Well Corporation
11.11 Bulletin Bottle
11.12 HYDAWAY
11.13 Cool Gear International LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9m8t4z/global_reusable?w=5
