Global Reusable Water Bottles Industry Report, 2019: Outlook to 2027

The "Global Reusable Water Bottles Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report

The Global Reusable Water Bottles Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include the growing trend of online shopping, rising demand for trendy water bottles and increasing standards of living in developing economies.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.

The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Trend of Online Shopping

3.1.2 Rising Demand for Trendy Water Bottles

3.1.3 Increasing Standards of Living in Developing Economies

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Product

4.1 Filtered Water Bottles

4.2 Growlers Water Bottles

4.3 Plain Water Bottles

4.4 Infuser Water Bottles

4.5 Insulated Water Bottles

4.6 Collapsible Water Bottles

4.7 Plastic Water Bottles

4.8 Other Products



5 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Material Type

5.1 Polymer

5.2 Glass

5.3 Silicone

5.4 Metal

5.4.1 Stainless Steel Bottles

5.4.2 Aluminum

5.5 Battery Bottles

5.6 Other Material Types



6 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Size

6.1 8-12 oz Water Bottles

6.2 16-27 oz Water Bottles

6.3 32 oz Water Bottles

6.4 40 oz Water Bottles

6.5 64 oz Water Bottles

6.6 1 gallon and above Water Bottles



7 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Primary Usage

7.1 Travel

7.2 Everyday

7.3 Sports

7.4 Other Primary Usages



8 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Distribution Network

8.1 Independent Stores

8.2 Online Sales

8.3 Hyper/Supermarket

8.4 E-Commerce

8.5 Retail Stores and Department Stores

8.6 Other Distribution Networks



9 Reusable Water Bottles Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11.2 Tupperware Brands Corporation

11.3 BRITA GmbH

11.4 SIGG Switzerland AG

11.5 Klean Kanteen Inc.

11.6 Nathan Sports Inc.

11.7 Thermos LLC

11.8 Aquasana Inc.

11.9 Flaska

11.10 S'Well Corporation

11.11 Bulletin Bottle

11.12 HYDAWAY

11.13 Cool Gear International LLC



