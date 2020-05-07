Global Revenue Management Market Report 2020: Impact of COVID-19, Trends & Developments, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Revenue Management Market By Component (Solutions v/s Services), By Structure (In-house v/s Outsource), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Revenue Management Market is expected to witness formidable growth during the forecast period. The market is segmented based on component, structure, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, region and company.



Increasing usage of mobile devices is the key factor for the growth of the Global Revenue Management Market during the forecast years. Moreover, smartphone subscriber base is growing at an alarming rate which is anticipated to bolster the growth of the Global Revenue Management Market over the coming years. However, some of the factors that might act as major impediments to the growth of the Global Revenue Management Market include cross platform applications, etc.



Based on component, the market can be segmented into solutions and services. Among them, the solutions segment dominated the market until 2019 and is anticipated to hold a larger market size during the forecast years. The solutions segment is further segregated into billing and payment, price management, revenue assurance and fraud management, channel management, risk management, others. Out of which, the billing and payment solutions segment is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR through 2025 as it allows the enterprises to sustain various businesses lines on a single platform by aggregating data from several billing tools and then generate a single invoice.



Major players operating in the Global Revenue Management Market include Amdocs Inc., Oracle Corporation, Netcracker Technology Corp, CSG Systems International Inc, Ericsson Inc, Cerillion Technologies Limited, Comviva Technologies Ltd, SAP SE, Accenture Inc, Enghouse Networks US Inc, Accelya Solutions India Ltd, HQ Revenue, Zuora RevPro, Workday, Inc., Fiserv, Inc., Apttus, Infor Inc, Radix International Inc., SAS Institute Inc., Lemax Inc. and others. The companies operating in the market across the globe are focussing more towards the expanding their share in the market. For instance, these key players are making organic strategies such as such as partnerships and new service launches, among others in order to make the industry highly competitive.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Revenue Management Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Revenue Management Market based on component, structure, deployment mode, organization size, end-user industry, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Revenue Management Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Revenue Management Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Revenue Management Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Revenue Management Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Revenue Management Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

5.2. Vendor Satisfaction Analysis

5.3. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Revenue Management Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solutions (Billing and payment, Price management, Revenue assurance and fraud management, Channel management, Risk Management, Others) v/s Services (Professional v/s Managed))

6.2.2. By Structure (In-house v/s Outsource)

6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (Large Enterprises v/s SMEs)

6.2.5. By End User Industry (BFSI, Hospitality, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunications, Energy & Utilities, Retail & E-commerce, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Revenue Management Market Outlook



8. Europe Revenue Management Market Outlook



9. North America Revenue Management Market Outlook



10. South America Revenue Management Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Revenue Management Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Amdocs Inc.

14.2. Oracle Corporation

14.3. Netcracker Technology Corp.

14.4. CSG Systems International Inc.

14.5. Ericsson Inc

14.6. Cerillion Technologies Limited

14.7. Comviva Technologies Ltd.

14.8. SAP SE

14.9. Accenture Inc.

14.10. Enghouse Networks US Inc.

14.11. Accelya Solutions India Ltd.

14.12. HQ Revenue

14.13. Zuora RevPro

14.14. Workday, Inc.

14.15. Fiserv, Inc.

14.16. Apttus

14.17. Infor Inc.

14.18. Radix International Inc.

14.19. SAS Institute Inc.

14.20. Lemax Inc.



15. Strategic Recommendations



