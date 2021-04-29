Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market Report 2021: Demand for RO Membrane is Mainly Driven by it's Application for Seawater Desalination

DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market by Material Type, Filter Module, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At an estimated value of over USD 8.52 billion in 2019, the Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market is predicted to thrive at a CAGR of 7.6% and valued at over USD 19.07 billion over the forecast year 2020-2030.

Reverse Osmosis (RO) membranes are a thin and semi-permeable membrane with small enough pores to pass pure water while eliminating the impurities such as dissolved salts (ions) and bacteria. Reverse Osmosis is the water purification method to filter out impurities, and all contaminants, leaving only the pure usable water. The RO membranes are typically capable of removing 90%-99% of contaminants or impurities such as total dissolved solids (TDSs) and viruses from the water. The demand for RO membrane is mainly driven by its application for the seawater desalination.



Market Dynamics and Trends:



The global reverse osmosis membrane market is majorly driven by factors such as water shortage across the globe, growing need of desalination in water scarce regions, and increasing government emphasis on ensuring the water quality. In addition, increased awareness amongst the people about water borne diseases along with growth in the demand for ultrapure water in the healthcare and food & beverage industries is anticipated to promote the growth of reverse osmosis membrane market.

However, loss of vital minerals from water as well as short life span of RO membrane is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period. Contradictorily, rise in demand for water treatment across the developing nations is expected to create ample opportunities for reverse osmosis membrane market growth.



Geographical Analysis:



In terms of geography, North America held major share of the market in 2019. This is attributed to the rapid growth in the demand to deliver filtered drinking water to increasing populations as well as to support mining needs, agricultural needs, and electric utility needs. However, Asia pacific is expected to grow rapidly with increasing market size due to upsurge in population along with the lack of potable water in several countries across the region.



Competitive Landscape:



Maximum growth opportunities make the reverse osmosis membrane market highly competitive. Some of the major players in the market are Toray Industries, Inc., Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company), LG Chem., The Dow Chemical Company, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Lanxess AG, Koch Membrane System, Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech), Microdyn-Nadir GmbH, and Axeon Water Technologies. A number of developmental strategies have been adopted by companies in the past few years.

For instance, in July 2020, SUEZ, a France-based company which operates largely in the waste and water management sectors acquired the Reverse Osmosis (RO) membrane portfolio from LANXESS, the specialty chemical company.



Moreover, in November 2020, Toray Industries signed a contract with Umm Al Quwain Desalination Plant in the UAE and Al Dur 2 Desalination Plant in Bahrain for the supply of reverse osmosis (RO) membrane.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methodology



2. Market Snapshot, 2019-2030 Million USD

2.1. Market Snapshot



3. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Growth Drivers

4.2. Challenges

4.3. Opportunities



5. Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Material Type

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cellulose-Based

5.3. Thin Film Composite



6. Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Filter Module

6.1. Overview

6.2. Plate & Frame

6.3. Tubular-Shaped

6.4. Spiral-Wound



7. Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Application

7.1. Overview

7.2. Desalination System

7.3. Ro Purification System

7.4. Medical Devices and Diagnostics



8. Global Reverse Osmosis Membrane Market, by Region

8.1. Overview



9. Company Profiles

9.1 Company Overview

9.2 Company Snapshot

9.3 Operating Business Segments

9.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Business Performance

9.6 Key Strategic Moves and Development

Toray Industries, Inc.

Hydranautics (A Nitto Group Company)

LG Chem.

The Dow Chemical Company

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Lanxess AG

Koch Membrane System

Membranium (JSC RM Nanotech)

Microdyn-Nadir GmbH

Axeon Water Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yqa8q9

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

